BidaskScore Reports Murphy USA (MUSA) Downgrade; Shorts at BRAVATEK SOLUTIONS (BVTK) Raised By 277.78%

Analysts at BidaskScore’s equities research division lowered Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA)‘s stock rating to a Sell on 2 October.

BRAVATEK SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:BVTK) had an increase of 277.78% in short interest. BVTK’s SI was 3,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 277.78% from 900 shares previously. With 15,400 avg volume, 0 days are for BRAVATEK SOLUTIONS INC (OTCMKTS:BVTK)’s short sellers to cover BVTK’s short positions. The stock increased 5.71% or $0.012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.222. About 25,076 shares traded or 27.96% up from the average. Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. provides security, defense, and information security solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $317,757. The companyÂ’s security solutions assist corporate entities, governments, and individuals in protecting their organizations and/or critical infrastructures against error, and physical and cyber-attacks. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products include Ecrypt One, an email server with integrated security technology used to protect email and attachments in transit and at rest.

Another recent and important Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVTK) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “The Go Eco Group (LIBE) Retains Riastrad, LLC to Manufacture the Guard Lite – GlobeNewswire” on January 18, 2018.

Murphy USA Inc. operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. The company??s retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It has a 17.06 P/E ratio. As of January 3, 2017, it operated approximately 1,400 retail stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

