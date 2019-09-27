BidaskScore Reports Lexinfintech Holdings (LX) Downgrade; Steel Dynamics (STLD) Shorts Raised By 21.32%

Expert analysts at BidaskScore’s equities division lowered Lexinfintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX)‘s stock rating to a “Sell” on 27 September.

Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) had an increase of 21.32% in short interest. STLD’s SI was 5.11M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 21.32% from 4.21M shares previously. With 2.74M avg volume, 2 days are for Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD)’s short sellers to cover STLD’s short positions. The SI to Steel Dynamics Inc’s float is 2.33%. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.24. About 942,785 shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O -TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NEAR-TERM EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW PER SHARE; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC – BELIEVES PRICING MOMENTUM AND IMPROVING STEEL CONSUMPTION WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD); 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – TRANSACTION HAS RECEIVED ALL REQUIRED CORPORATE APPROVALS FROM RESPECTIVE PARTIES; 14/05/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE PAID IN CASH FROM AVAILABLE RESERVES; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Steel Dynamics May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Resource Adds Steel Dynamics; 18/04/2018 – Earnings of Alcoa, steel makers in focus for insight on tariff impact; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel Industry’s Growth, Competitiveness and

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company has market cap of $1.75 billion. The firm operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It has a 10.72 P/E ratio. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities.

Among 2 analysts covering LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:LX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. – American Depositary Shares has $2200 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20’s average target is 101.21% above currents $9.94 stock price. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. – American Depositary Shares had 3 analyst reports since May 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. China Renaissance reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, May 14 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Bank of America.

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. The firm operates through Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Other divisions. It has a 6.27 P/E ratio. The Steel Operations segment provides a range of sheet steel products, such as hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams and pilings to construction market; various rail products for the railroad industry; rounds, round-cornered squares, and round engineered bars; threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars; angles, merchant rounds, flats and channels, and reinforcing bar; and beams, channels, and specialty steel sections.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $583,534 activity. The insider Pushis Glenn bought 5,740 shares worth $149,986. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $135,150 was bought by Shaheen Gabriel. 2,000 shares valued at $51,160 were bought by RINN RUSSELL B on Friday, May 31. $247,238 worth of stock was bought by Alvarez Miguel on Friday, September 6.