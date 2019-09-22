BidaskScore Reports Kemper (KMPR) Upgrade; Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund Has 1.57 Sentiment

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)‘s rating was increased by investment analysts at BidaskScore to a Buy rating in a an analyst report revealed to clients on Saturday, 21 September.

Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.79, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 22 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 14 decreased and sold equity positions in Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund. The active investment managers in our database reported: 6.17 million shares, up from 6.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Blackrock Muniholdings Investment Quality Fund in top ten positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 16 New Position: 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.78 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 7 investors sold Kemper Corporation shares while 62 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 42.36 million shares or 3.21% more from 41.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assocs reported 0% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Blair William & Il invested in 0.19% or 378,665 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) for 139,886 shares. Susquehanna Interest Grp Llp has invested 0% in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). 49,740 are held by Sei Invs Company. Stifel Fincl Corporation accumulated 11,392 shares. Old National Financial Bank In holds 0.03% or 5,858 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 101,908 shares in its portfolio. 32,739 are owned by Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc). Channing Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.17% of its portfolio in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 8,096 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus holds 0% or 4,500 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement has 0.05% invested in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 64,855 shares. Boston reported 204,048 shares.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.18 billion. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses. It has a 13.64 P/E ratio. This segment distributes its products through independent agents and brokers.

More notable recent Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Consider Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Kemper Corporation’s (NYSE:KMPR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019. More interesting news about Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Announcing: Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Stock Increased An Energizing 183% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CIFS and PMTS the only financial gainers, KMPR leads losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 537,635 shares traded or 7.03% up from the average. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KEMPER CORPORATION’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $79.2M; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – THE NOTICE IS WITH RESPECT TO PENDING TRANSACTION BETWEEN PARTIES ANNOUNCED ON FEBRUARY 13, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Net $53.8M; 13/03/2018 Kemper Announces Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period; 13/03/2018 – Kemper Corp: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q EPS $1.02; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $609.8M

Analysts await Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 13.21% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.59 per share. KMPR’s profit will be $91.93 million for 14.09 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Kemper Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $230,778 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $34,875 was bought by Joyce Robert Joseph. $195,903 worth of Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) was bought by Holmes Kimberly A..

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $509.33 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 35.18 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.30% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.44. About 31,721 shares traded. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (MFL) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.