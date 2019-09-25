BidaskScore Reports Golden Ocean Group Ltd (GOGL) Downgrade; W P Carey (WPC) Sentiment Is 1.57

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL)‘s old rating is no longer valid. BidaskScore lowered Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL)‘s rating to Hold.

W P Carey Inc (WPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.22, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 200 funds started new or increased holdings, while 127 decreased and sold stakes in W P Carey Inc. The funds in our database now own: 88.70 million shares, up from 84.50 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding W P Carey Inc in top ten holdings increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 102 Increased: 143 New Position: 57.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. holds 5.41% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. for 164,523 shares. Gruss & Co Inc owns 49,777 shares or 4.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Inspirion Wealth Advisors Llc has 3.5% invested in the company for 99,899 shares. The New York-based Karpas Strategies Llc has invested 2.5% in the stock. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 34,973 shares.

W. P. Carey Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $15.35 billion. The firm also provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. It has a 33.01 P/E ratio. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $215.19 million for 17.83 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. The company has market cap of $860.90 million. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Kamsarmax, Panamax, and Supramax vessels. It has a 47.48 P/E ratio. The firm transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes.

