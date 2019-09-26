BidaskScore Reports Cantel Medical (CMD) Downgrade; Evolving Systems (EVOL) Sentiment Is 0.44

Evolving Systems Inc (EVOL) investors sentiment increased to 0.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.04, from 0.4 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 4 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 9 sold and trimmed equity positions in Evolving Systems Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 3.44 million shares, down from 3.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Evolving Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 3 New Position: 1.

Trading of Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD)‘s shares is going to be interesting today as BidaskScore downgraded the stock to a Buy.

Evolving Systems, Inc. provides software solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.94 million. It offers Real-time Lifecycle Marketing platform, which monitors customer events and behavioral patterns in real-time; Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM card activation solution that allocates and assigns resources to mobile network operators devices that rely on SIM cards; and Mobile Data Enablement solution, a data consumption and policy management solution, which monitors the usage and consumption of data services for wireless carriers and mobile virtual network operators. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Total Number Management, a scalable and fully automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers; and Tertio, a service activation solution for carriers to activate a new subscriber or to add a new service to an existing subscriber, as well as provide an operating environment for carriers to manage their voice, data, and content service needs for their traditional and broadband IP networks.

More notable recent Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Evolving Systems Attends FutureCom 2019 in SÃ£o Paulo Nasdaq:EVOL – GlobeNewswire” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Evolving Systems May Be Nearing An Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Those Who Purchased Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 91% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Evolving Systems Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Evolving Systems Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

The stock increased 1.15% or $0.0102 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8995. About 6,485 shares traded. Evolving Systems, Inc. (EVOL) has declined 69.53% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.53% the S&P500. Some Historical EVOL News: 09/04/2018 – Evolving Systems: 3 New Digital Engagement Contract Deployments Are Now Live With European and Middle Eastern Operators; 15/05/2018 – Evolving Systems 1Q Rev $8.16M; 09/04/2018 – Momentum Continues to Build for Evolving Systems’ Real-Time Digital Engagement Solutions with Wins at Multiple European and M; 03/04/2018 – Evolving Systems 4Q Rev $9.17M; 15/05/2018 – Evolving Systems 1Q EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – EVOLVING SYSTEMS INC – CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $8.7 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Momentum Continues to Build for Evolving Systems’ Real-Time Digital Engagement Solutions with Wins at Multiple European and Middle Eastern Operators; 03/04/2018 Evolving Systems 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 07/05/2018 – Leading Latin American Operator Selects Evolving Systems for Launch of Newest Nationwide Mobile Wholesale Network; 22/04/2018 – DJ Evolving Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EVOL)

Kokino Llc holds 3.27% of its portfolio in Evolving Systems, Inc. for 1.25 million shares. Zpr Investment Management owns 185,617 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.12% invested in the company for 276,525 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 100 shares.

The stock decreased 4.47% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.81. About 85,159 shares traded. Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has risen 1.03% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMD News: 24/05/2018 – Cantel Medical Corp. to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Results for its Third Quarter Ended April 30, 2018; 08/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL 2Q REV. $213.0M, EST. $211.3M; 08/03/2018 – Cantel Medical 2Q Adj EPS 71c; 31/05/2018 – Cantel Medical 3Q Adj EPS 60c; 21/03/2018 – CANTEL MEDICAL CORP – ANTICIPATES DEAL TO BE MODESTLY DILUTIVE TO GAAP EPS IN BOTH FISCAL YEAR 2018 AND FISCAL YEAR 2019; 26/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Cantel Medical 2Q EPS 78c; 21/03/2018 – Cantel Medical Expects Deal to Cut FY19 Adj EPS by a Few Cents; 16/05/2018 – CMD Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 16/03/2018 – CMD Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop