BidaskScore Reports Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Downgrade; Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) Has 1.2 Sentiment

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (JPI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 18 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 15 sold and decreased their positions in Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund. The hedge funds in our database reported: 2.91 million shares, down from 3.17 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 12 Increased: 13 New Position: 5.

BidaskScore cut Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)‘s stock to a Hold rating. The ratings change was revealed in a an analyst note today.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.80, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 3 investors sold Agile Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 6.19% more from 16.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 362 shares in its portfolio. Investor Ab stated it has 3.51 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) for 4 shares. Moreover, Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX). Royal Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 227,937 shares. Gp One Trading L P stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 1,350 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 0% or 40,923 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX). State Bank Of New York Mellon reported 30,829 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX). Needham Inv holds 0.05% or 95,000 shares in its portfolio. Fosun has invested 0.04% in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX). Acadian Asset Llc accumulated 450,180 shares or 0% of the stock. 200 are held by Morgan Stanley.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company has market cap of $68.79 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Analysts await Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.08 EPS, up 27.27% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Agile Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.16. About 735,240 shares traded or 46.81% up from the average. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has risen 314.29% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 314.29% the S&P500. Some Historical AGRX News: 10/04/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne Announces the 12th Annual State of Agile Report; 15/05/2018 – J. Goldman Buys New 1.7% Position in Agile Therapeutics; 21/03/2018 – Agile: 2017 Net Profit CNY6.03 Billion vs. CNY2.28 Billion a Year Ago; 21/03/2018 – AGILE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD- PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK 68 CENTS PER SHARE; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – FDA ALSO INFORMED CO IT WOULD NEED TO DEMONSTRATE BIOEQUIVALENCE TO DATA AND INFORMATION FOR ORIGINAL FORMULATION; 25/03/2018 – Agile Group to Issue Senior Perpetual Capital Securities; 21/03/2018 – Agile: 2017 Revenue CNY51.61 Billion vs. CNY46.68 Billion a Year Ago; 08/03/2018 – SAUDI BANKING SYSTEM IS AGILE TO ADAPT TO CHANGES: TUWAIJRI; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne Releases Updates for Enterprise Software Development with Solutions for Agile, DevOps, ALM and Version Con; 12/03/2018 – Agile Group: 2017 Results Buoyed by Strong Property Sales, Higher Profit Margins

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $558.92 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund for 352,051 shares. E&G Advisors Lp owns 49,275 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arlington Capital Management Inc. has 0.21% invested in the company for 16,152 shares. The Maryland-based Macroview Investment Management Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 81,865 shares.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.56. About 53,223 shares traded or 4.08% up from the average. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.