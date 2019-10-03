BidaskScore Gives Whitestone REIT (WSR) Higher Rating; Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Trading of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)‘s shares is going to be interesting today. BidaskScore upped the stock to a Buy.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc (FCO) investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.56 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 6 funds increased or started new holdings, while 7 reduced and sold their holdings in Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 613,204 shares, down from 726,791 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Aberdeen Global Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 4 Increased: 2 New Position: 4.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. for 137,075 shares. Terril Brothers Inc. owns 123,050 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 31,357 shares. The New York-based Shufro Rose & Co Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 64,504 shares.

The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About shares traded. Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (FCO) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The company has market cap of $67.79 million. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

More notable recent Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FCO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Record Date and Payment Date for Monthly Distribution – PRNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form DEFM14A Wesco Aircraft Holdings, – StreetInsider.com” published on September 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. Announces Performance Data And Portfolio Composition – PRNewswire” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Valuation Matters In Closed-End Funds – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nomura picks favorites in the cruise line sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 20.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.29 per share. WSR’s profit will be $9.30 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Whitestone REIT for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold Whitestone REIT shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 23.27 million shares or 5.94% more from 21.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 150,202 shares in its portfolio. Axa has 0% invested in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Teachers Insur And Annuity Association Of America reported 13,958 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability owns 74,583 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock invested in 6.20 million shares. Mutual Of America Limited invested in 1,425 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 96,463 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 44,972 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc owns 4.24M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Company has 92,826 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). Invesco Limited stated it has 2.27 million shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake.

Since September 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $126,400 activity. MASTANDREA JAMES C also bought $126,400 worth of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) shares.

The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 146,567 shares traded. Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has risen 0.31% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.31% the S&P500. Some Historical WSR News: 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 09/05/2018 – Proxy Advisory Firm Egan-Jones Recommends Shareholders Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card “FOR ALL” of Whitestone’s Trustees; 07/05/2018 – Whitestone REIT Sees 2018 FFO 96c/Shr-FFO $1.01/Shr; 17/04/2018 – Whitestone REIT Mails Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Board’s Significant Industry Expertise and Diverse Perspectives; 09/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT SAYS EGAN-JONES PROXY SERVICES RECOMMENDS THAT CO’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE “FOR ALL” OF WHITESTONE’S TRUSTEES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Whitestone REIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSR); 07/05/2018 – WHITESTONE REIT – GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDED CO’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE ON CO’S WHITE PROXY CARD, “FOR” WHITESTONE TRUSTEES NANDITA BERRY & JIM MASTANDREA; 04/05/2018 – Whitestone Comments on ISS Recommendation; 04/05/2018 – KBS Strategic Opportunity REIT: ISS Recommends Whitestone REIT Hldrs Vote for KBS Nominees; 23/04/2018 – KBS STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITY REIT – RELEASED AN OPEN LETTER TO WHITESTONE REIT SHAREHOLDERS CALLING ON THEM TO VOTE FOR ITS NOMINEES

Whitestone is a pure-play community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality ??e-commerce resistant?? neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. The company has market cap of $543.09 million. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the community which are not readily available on the internet. It has a 24.6 P/E ratio. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest-growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth.

More notable recent Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT’s Board of Trustees Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividends – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$12.72, Is It Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT announces 100% lease up at Anthem Marketplace Property – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.