BidaskScore Gives Weidai (WEI) Higher Rating; Nike (NKE) Sentiment Is 1.03

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) was increased by BidaskScore to a “Sell” rating in a analysts report shared with investors and clients on Saturday morning.

Nike Inc (NKE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 501 institutional investors increased or started new holdings, while 487 trimmed and sold equity positions in Nike Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 981.85 million shares, down from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Nike Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 40 to 33 for a decrease of 7. Sold All: 54 Reduced: 433 Increased: 392 New Position: 109.

It closed at $6.25 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Weidai Ltd. Announces Second quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “NIO Inc. (NIO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IPO Update: Weidai Finalizes Terms For U.S. IPO – Seeking Alpha” published on November 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IT Tech Packaging, Inc. to Hold Annual Meeting of Stockholders on October 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $448.22 million. The Company’s auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. It has a 4.46 P/E ratio.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$88.69, Is It Time To Put NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Wonderful Quarter, But The Stock Is Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Now An Absurd $150 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike Free Cash Flow Valuation: Just Do It – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 6.72% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. for 174,647 shares. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc owns 131,043 shares or 6.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc Ca has 5.75% invested in the company for 842,136 shares. The Texas-based Ycg Llc has invested 5.18% in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Llc, a Kansas-based fund reported 128,262 shares.