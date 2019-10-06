BidaskScore Gives Webster Financial (WBS) Lower Rating; Atricure (ATRC)’s Sentiment Is 1.74

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) was decreased by BidaskScore to a “Sell” rating in a an analyst report issued to investors and clients on Saturday morning.

Atricure Inc (ATRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 82 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 47 cut down and sold their equity positions in Atricure Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 33.41 million shares, up from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Atricure Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 4 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 29 Increased: 60 New Position: 22.

The stock increased 2.20% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 578,906 shares traded. Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has declined 22.63% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.63% the S&P500. Some Historical WBS News: 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Raises Dividend to 33c Vs. 26c; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY REVENUE OF $282.9 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 10.6 PERCENT FROM A YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – Putnam Investment Buys New 1% Position in Webster Financial; 21/03/2018 – Webster Raises Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 Percent; 23/04/2018 – Webster Financial Corporation Increases Common Dividend; 19/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.44%; 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINL BOOSTS COMMON DIV; 23/04/2018 – DJ Webster Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBS); 23/04/2018 – WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORP WBS.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WEBSTER’S RATINGS WITH A STABLE OUTLOOK,

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. It has a 10.62 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold Webster Financial Corporation shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 78.21 million shares or 3.50% less from 81.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Limited accumulated 0.01% or 12,860 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 41,823 shares. Ls Ltd Company holds 4,532 shares. Stevens Management L P holds 0.05% or 24,591 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Company owns 10,246 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 8,309 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 8,622 shares. First Mercantile Communications accumulated 14,161 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) for 45,008 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Comm has invested 0% of its portfolio in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS). Los Angeles And Equity Research Inc owns 210,045 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Alps Advsrs accumulated 6,905 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.12M shares. Palisades Hudson Asset L P holds 0.16% in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) or 4,716 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Webster Financial has $62 highest and $5000 lowest target. $54’s average target is 20.83% above currents $44.69 stock price. Webster Financial had 8 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of WBS in report on Wednesday, October 2 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, October 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 3.06% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.98 per share. WBS’s profit will be $92.57M for 11.06 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Webster Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

AtriCure, Inc. provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $974.59 million. The firm offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures, such as coronary artery bypass grafting and/or valve replacement or repair; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides SUBTLE cannula, an access device and conduit for the ablation device and endoscope to enable a closed chest endoscopic approach; multifunctional pens that allow surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and linear ablation devices, which enable physicians to create an expanded cardiac ablation lesion set.

Analysts await AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.25 earnings per share, down 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. After $-0.17 actual earnings per share reported by AtriCure, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.06% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 200,989 shares traded. AtriCure, Inc. (ATRC) has risen 16.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M

