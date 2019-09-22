BidaskScore Gives Vulcan Materials (VMC) Higher Rating; Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) Sentiment Is 2.67

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.88, from 0.79 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 24 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 9 sold and reduced their positions in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust. The institutional investors in our database now have: 3.50 million shares, up from 2.74 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 4 Increased: 14 New Position: 10.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was raised by BidaskScore to a “Buy” rating in a a research report shared with investors on Saturday, 21 September.

Camelot Portfolios Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust for 28,886 shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 186,001 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Ocean Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 18,120 shares. The California-based Partnervest Advisory Services Llc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 82,453 shares.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.85. About 17,355 shares traded. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (OIA) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $373.14 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc., and Invesco Canada Ltd. It has a 23.86 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Among 7 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $18200 highest and $115 lowest target. $155.86’s average target is 4.05% above currents $149.8 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of VMC in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Overweight” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $14500 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 19 by Nomura. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 18. The stock of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) earned “Buy” rating by Longbow on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 5 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by RBC Capital Markets.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $149.8. About 1.11 million shares traded or 19.59% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold Vulcan Materials Company shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Andra Ap reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Aperio Grp Inc Lc holds 55,744 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 119,176 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Corporation Il accumulated 2,705 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Hwg Limited Partnership invested in 1,474 shares. The Virginia-based Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has 31,397 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 26,662 shares. Waterfront Limited Liability reported 2.18% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moreover, Sun Life Incorporated has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Schroder Inv Management Grp holds 0% or 2,445 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Ltd Llc accumulated 2,113 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 3,903 are held by Sheets Smith Wealth Management.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89M for 22.03 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and sells construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.82 billion. It operates through four divisions: Aggregates, Asphalt Mix, Concrete, and Calcium. It has a 35.35 P/E ratio. The Aggregates segment offers crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates, as well as related services and products.