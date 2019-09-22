BidaskScore Gives Versum Materials (VSM) Higher Rating; QTS Realty Trust Has 1.81 Sentiment

BidaskScore upped the shares of Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) to a Sell rating in a an analyst report issued to clients and investors on Friday, 20 September.

QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 121 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 67 trimmed and sold positions in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 58.87 million shares, up from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding QTS Realty Trust Inc in top ten positions decreased from 6 to 4 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 20 Reduced: 47 Increased: 87 New Position: 34.

Versum Materials, Inc. develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. The company has market cap of $5.71 billion. It operates in two divisions, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services . It has a 72.58 P/E ratio. The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

Analysts await Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.6 per share. VSM’s profit will be $63.37 million for 22.53 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Versum Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.41% EPS growth.

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc holds 9.35% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. for 817,947 shares. V3 Capital Management L.P. owns 938,310 shares or 9.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Waterfront Capital Partners Llc has 2.64% invested in the company for 347,795 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc has invested 2.21% in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 941,829 shares.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of carrier-neutral data centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.82 billion.

