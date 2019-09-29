BidaskScore Gives StoneMor Partners (STON) Higher Rating; Concrete Pumping Holdings (BBCP) Shorts Up By 68.43%

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) had an increase of 68.43% in short interest. BBCP’s SI was 521,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 68.43% from 309,500 shares previously. With 282,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)’s short sellers to cover BBCP’s short positions. The SI to Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc’s float is 5.35%. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 24,645 shares traded. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has declined 59.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.09% the S&P500.

BidaskScore gave StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) shares a new “Sell” rating in a analysts report revealed to investors and clients on Sunday morning.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company has market cap of $222.32 million. The firm offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s clients include commercial, infrastructure, and residential construction markets.

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $52.65 million. It operates through two divisions, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The company's cemetery services and products include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as other service items.

