BidaskScore Gives Smartsheet (SMAR) Lower Rating; Corvel (CRVL) Has 1.53 Sentiment

Corvel Corp (CRVL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 75 institutional investors started new and increased holdings, while 49 cut down and sold their positions in Corvel Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 13.04 million shares, up from 8.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Corvel Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 38 Increased: 48 New Position: 27.

In a a note revealed to investors on Friday morning, BidaskScore has downgraded Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock to a “Sell”.

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in CorVel Corporation for 88,651 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 148,894 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Zebra Capital Management Llc has 0.32% invested in the company for 7,163 shares. The New York-based Millennium Management Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 10,508 shares.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 57,505 shares traded. CorVel Corporation (CRVL) has risen 55.76% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.76% the S&P500.

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workersÂ’ compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred well-known provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review. It has a 29.43 P/E ratio. It also provides a range of patient management services comprising claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management, and auto claims management services.

Smartsheet Inc. provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

