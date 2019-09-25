BidaskScore Gives Sandstorm Gold (AMEX:SAND) Higher Rating; Durect (DRRX) Sellers Increased By 19.94% Their Shorts

Durect Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) had an increase of 19.94% in short interest. DRRX’s SI was 3.93 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 19.94% from 3.27M shares previously. With 920,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Durect Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s short sellers to cover DRRX’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.14. About 1.15 million shares traded. DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ:DRRX) has declined 32.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical DRRX News: 20/03/2018 – DURECT Announces FDA Advisory Committee Meeting for REMOXY® ER; 02/05/2018 – Durect 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 28/03/2018 – Durect Conference Call Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 5; 25/04/2018 – DURECT ANNOUNCES PATIENT DOSING IN PHASE 2A TRIAL OF DUR-928 IN ALCOHOLIC HEPATITIS; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – DURECT IS NOW ELIGIBLE FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN MILESTONE PAYMENTS BASED ON NDA APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – DURECT CORP – EACH PARTY, PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, IS ALSO PERMITTED TO DEVELOP OR COMMERCIALIZE COMPETING PRODUCTS; 09/05/2018 – PTIE: JUNE 26TH ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR REMOXY ER; 09/05/2018 – PAIN THERAPEUTICS SAYS AUG 7 PDUFA TARGET DATE FOR REMOXY ER; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Is Now Eligible for Up to $30 M in Milestone Payments Based on NDA Approval; 26/03/2018 – Durect Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

BidaskScore has upgraded Sandstorm Gold (AMEX:SAND) stock to a Hold in a a note released on 25 September.

The stock decreased 4.37% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $5.91. About 1.66M shares traded. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (AMEX:SAND) has risen 41.15% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SAND News: 29/03/2018 – Sandstorm Gold renews normal course issuer bid; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD PROVIDES ASSET UPDATES; 29/03/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – CO’S NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID IS BEING RENEWED AFTER EXISTING NCIB EXPIRES ON APRIL 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Sandstorm Gold; 28/03/2018 – Signal: # # Sandstorm stopped landing and taking off at Cairo, Aswan and Luxor airports; 23/03/2018 Sandstorm Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM – YAMANA EXAMINING POTENTIAL PLANT EXPANSION AT CHAPADA MINE THAT WOULD INCREASE PROCESSING RATE TO OF UP TO 32 MTPA; 12/04/2018 – SANDSTORM GOLD LTD – YAMANA GOLD CONTINUES TO DISCOVER ADDITIONAL RESOURCES AT PRODUCING CHAPADA MINE IN BRAZIL; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sandstorm Gold; 19/04/2018 – Sandstorm Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.01 per share. SAND’s profit will be $3.53 million for 73.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Sandstorm Gold Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd., a resource-based company, focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. The firm offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty in return, it receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed or variable price per unit. It has a 118.2 P/E ratio. It has 142 gold streams and net smelter returns royalties.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and drug delivery programs. The company has market cap of $410.76 million. The firm offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for use as raw materials for pharmaceutical and medical devices under the LACTEL brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product pipeline consists of multiple investigational drug candidates in clinical development, such as DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase 1 development stage to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival.

Among 2 analysts covering Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Durect has $500 highest and $2.1000 lowest target. $3.55’s average target is 65.89% above currents $2.14 stock price. Durect had 4 analyst reports since April 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Wednesday, September 18.