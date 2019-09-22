BidaskScore Gives Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Lower Rating; Vanguard Group Has Increased Aramark (ARMK) Position

Vanguard Group Inc increased Aramark (ARMK) stake by 0.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc acquired 120,447 shares as Aramark (ARMK)’s stock rose 17.39%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 21.97 million shares with $792.34M value, up from 21.85 million last quarter. Aramark now has $10.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42.22. About 1.51 million shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ARMK News: 08/05/2018 – ARAMARK REPORTS 2Q 2018 EARNINGS & BOOSTS 2018 OUTLOOK; 14/03/2018 – Global Contract Catering Market Report 2018-2022 – Key Players Compass Group, Sodexo Group, Elior Group and Aramark are Domating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Aramark Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – MFS Growth Fund Adds Hilton, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Aramark; 08/05/2018 – Aramark 2Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – Aramark Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 24/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Aramark Campus Services, LLC – 06/30/2018; 24/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR ARAMARK CAMPUS SERVICES AFFECTS 147; 02/04/2018 – Aramark Unveils Extensive Renovations and New Programs, in Advance of 2018 Spring/Summer Travel Season; 14/03/2018 – Aramark Hits it Out of the Park with New Ballpark Eats for MLB Opening Day

Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB)‘s stock was downgraded to a Sell by stock research analysts at BidaskScore. RVSB’s old rating is no longer valid.

Among 2 analysts covering Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Aramark has $4500 highest and $4000 lowest target. $42.50’s average target is 0.66% above currents $42.22 stock price. Aramark had 6 analyst reports since August 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, September 19. As per Wednesday, August 7, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird.

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Penumbra Inc stake by 132,545 shares to 2.79 million valued at $446.01M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Aptiv Plc stake by 30,275 shares and now owns 23.32M shares. Arcus Biosciences Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold ARMK shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 205.72 million shares or 9.06% less from 226.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. 22,901 were accumulated by Brant Point Invest Limited Company. Comm Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Rhumbline Advisers reported 192,645 shares. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). United Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Victory Cap Management has 0.16% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 2.23 million shares. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 74,659 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested 0% in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Rothschild And Company Asset Mgmt Us Incorporated holds 0.33% or 849,686 shares. Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 3.99 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1,400 shares. 10,396 are owned by Cibc Asset. Gulf Int Bancorp (Uk) Ltd reported 59,820 shares.

Analysts await Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RVSB’s profit will be $4.32 million for 9.97 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Riverview Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Riverview Bancorp, Inc. shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 14.11 million shares or 1.46% more from 13.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership owns 105,494 shares. State Street Corporation holds 350,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 13,200 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 7,850 shares. Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 279,314 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.14% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc owns 24,000 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 32,564 shares. 786 were reported by Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited. Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 10,224 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc holds 0% or 1,689 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Bessemer Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Since August 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $75,783 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by NIES GERALD LEE, worth $75,783.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $172.23 million. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 10.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans.