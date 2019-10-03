BidaskScore Gives RE/MAX Holdings (RMAX) Higher Rating; Pioneer Investment Management Lowered Reinsurance Grp Of America (RGA) Holding

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased Reinsurance Grp Of America Inc (RGA) stake by 21.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 5,265 shares as Reinsurance Grp Of America Inc (RGA)’s stock rose 4.76%. The Pioneer Investment Management Inc holds 19,242 shares with $3.00 million value, down from 24,507 last quarter. Reinsurance Grp Of America Inc now has $9.67B valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $154.08. About 288,669 shares traded. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) has risen 11.47% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RGA News: 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q EPS $1.52; 16/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 26/03/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Reinsurance Group of America Incor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGA); 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5.26 BLN VS RMB5.15 BLN A YEAR AGO; 28/03/2018 – CHINA REINSURANCE GROUP CORP – RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB0.048 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group of America Misses on EPS, Beats on Revenue; 30/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Reinsurance Group 1Q Rev $3.17B; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms RGA Reinsurance Co.’s IFS Rating at ‘A’; Outlook Stable

New York-listed RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), was raised by analysts at BidaskScore. BidaskScore raised its rating on the $944.61M market cap company to a Buy.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold RGA shares while 138 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 0.80% less from 54.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 10,304 shares to 59,007 valued at $90.89M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ppg Inds Inc (NYSE:PPG) stake by 89,209 shares and now owns 267,720 shares. Zscaler Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Reinsurance Group (NYSE:RGA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Reinsurance Group has $18100 highest and $14200 lowest target. $157’s average target is 1.90% above currents $154.08 stock price. Reinsurance Group had 3 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 13 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.42 EPS, down 15.14% or $0.61 from last year’s $4.03 per share. RGA’s profit will be $214.64 million for 11.26 P/E if the $3.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.32% EPS growth.

Analysts await RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 1.89% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.53 per share. RMAX’s profit will be $15.80 million for 14.94 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.77% negative EPS growth.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $944.61 million. The firm offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It has a 20.18 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering RE/MAX Holdings (NYSE:RMAX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RE/MAX Holdings has $4000 highest and $3700 lowest target. $38.50’s average target is 23.87% above currents $31.08 stock price. RE/MAX Holdings had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, September 16. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Monday, August 5.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $22.51 million activity. $2.91M worth of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) shares were bought by Liniger David L.. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $293,930 was bought by Dow Roger J.. The insider Liniger Gail A. bought 122,911 shares worth $3.73M.