BidaskScore Gives Qualstar (QBAK) Lower Rating; Shorts at Mannatech (MTEX) Raised By 23.81%

BidaskScore decreased Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK)‘s stock to a “Hold” rating. The ratings change was revealed to clients in a an analyst note today.

Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) had an increase of 23.81% in short interest. MTEX’s SI was 2,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 23.81% from 2,100 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX)’s short sellers to cover MTEX’s short positions. The SI to Mannatech Incorporated’s float is 0.19%. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $17.2. About 1,562 shares traded. Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) has declined 13.06% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MTEX News: 28/03/2018 – Mannatech 4Q Loss/Shr $1.37; 28/04/2018 – Mannatech Introduces Most Powerful Ambrotose® Formula Ever; 20/04/2018 – Mannatech Announces 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Date; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Mannatech; 12/03/2018 – Mannatech Declares Fourth Quarter 2017 Dividend; 18/05/2018 – MANNATECH COMMENCES CASH TENDER OFFER TO BUY UP TO $16M SHRS; 18/05/2018 – Mannatech Commences Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $16 M of Its Common Stk; 17/05/2018 – Mannatech Announces Intent to Commence a Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Up to $16 M of Its Common Stk; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mannatech Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTEX); 26/03/2018 – MANNATECH INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.37

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.67 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.75 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 1 investors sold Mannatech, Incorporated shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 379,988 shares or 1.77% more from 373,396 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust holds 0% of its portfolio in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) for 500 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX). Vanguard Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,882 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Gradient Investments Lc accumulated 243 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 120 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 44,698 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 1,701 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0% in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 130 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 50 shares. 10,353 were reported by Northern. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 0% or 84,060 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Lc has 0% invested in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX). Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0% invested in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX).

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. The company has market cap of $41.16 million. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific.

Since March 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $16,667 activity. $44,375 worth of stock was bought by FREDRICK J STANLEY on Friday, March 29. 500 shares valued at $8,334 were bought by GILBERT GERALD E on Tuesday, June 25.

