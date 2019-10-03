BidaskScore Gives Pure Storage (PSTG) Lower Rating; Beaconlight Capital Decreased By $9.71 Million Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (FBHS) Holding

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (FBHS) stake by 77.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 170,400 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (FBHS)’s stock rose 4.13%. The Beaconlight Capital Llc holds 48,900 shares with $2.79 million value, down from 219,300 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) now has $7.62 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.44. About 1.79M shares traded or 61.64% up from the average. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.58-Adj EPS $3.70; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.63, REV VIEW $5.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS); 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Sees 2018 Sales Growht 6% to 7%; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 59C; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS BOOSTS YR EPS FORECAST; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was cut by equity analysts at BidaskScore to a Sell rating in a analysts note sent to investors on Thursday, 3 October.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Next Finance accumulated 381 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 11,500 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com reported 15,725 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha owns 86,943 shares. Jane Street Ltd holds 6,532 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 403 shares. Strs Ohio owns 41,392 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 0% or 9,691 shares. Boston Advisors Lc has invested 0.23% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Wellington Shields Cap Limited Liability holds 0.27% or 28,500 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) or 7,000 shares. 4,682 were accumulated by Gofen Glossberg Ltd Llc Il. Grimes And has 4,639 shares.

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) stake by 182,574 shares to 401,874 valued at $22.96M in 2019Q2. It also upped Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) stake by 620,418 shares and now owns 936,418 shares. Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was raised too.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.63 million for 13.75 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 40.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Pure Storage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.13% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pure Storage has $30 highest and $1700 lowest target. $22.50’s average target is 41.42% above currents $15.91 stock price. Pure Storage had 15 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 22 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co to “Outperform”. The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has “Positive” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Susquehanna. The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 18. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 22 report.