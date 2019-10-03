BidaskScore Gives Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) Lower Rating; Dish Network – Class A (DISH) Shorts Down By 10.79%

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR)‘s stock was decreased to a “Sell” by equity analysts at BidaskScore. OR’s old rating is no longer valid.

Dish Network Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) had a decrease of 10.79% in short interest. DISH’s SI was 13.89 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 10.79% from 15.57M shares previously. With 2.57 million avg volume, 5 days are for Dish Network Corporation – Class A (NASDAQ:DISH)’s short sellers to cover DISH’s short positions. The SI to Dish Network Corporation – Class A’s float is 6.28%. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 1.32 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVES SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: DON’T EXPECT NETWORK PARTNERSHIP ANNOUNCEMENTS; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.43 million activity. $15.72M worth of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W. 10,000 shares valued at $348,700 were bought by Ortolf Tom A on Wednesday, May 22. 300,000 shares were bought by DEFRANCO JAMES, worth $9.35M on Friday, August 23.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company has market cap of $15.86 billion. It operates through two divisions, DISH and Wireless. It has a 12.11 P/E ratio. The firm provides video services under the DISH brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold DISH Network Corporation shares while 103 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 217.05 million shares or 26.61% less from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 42,759 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Whittier Com holds 0% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 193 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Bartlett & Company Limited Liability Company holds 1,606 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.04% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Denali Advisors Limited holds 136,700 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 0% or 1,254 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 786,499 shares. 37,287 are owned by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Moreover, Element Lc has 0.11% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) for 40,499 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 16,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 49,167 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Barclays Plc accumulated 0.06% or 2.46M shares.

Among 2 analysts covering DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. DISH Network has $4400 highest and $3100 lowest target. $37.50’s average target is 13.88% above currents $32.93 stock price. DISH Network had 7 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital downgraded DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) on Monday, July 29 to “Underweight” rating. Raymond James upgraded DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) rating on Monday, August 26. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $4400 target.

The stock increased 2.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.56. About 1.01 million shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has risen 24.21% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.21% the S&P500. Some Historical OR News: 08/03/2018 – OSISKO ACQUIRES GOLD ROYALTY ON VICTORIA GOLD’S FULLY-FINANCED, SHOVEL-READY EAGLE GOLD PROJECT IN CANADA; 11/04/2018 – Osisko Metals Announces 17.15 % Zinc+Lead Over 11.0 Metres at Gilmour South; 16/04/2018 – Osisko Closes Financing on Victoria Gold’s Eagle Gold Project; 05/04/2018 – Osisko Intersects 403 g/t Au Over 2.7 Metres at Lynx; 08/05/2018 – Sphinx and Osisko Metals announce the creation of a joint venture to explore for zinc in the Grenville geological province in Q; 16/04/2018 – Osisko Closes Financing on Victoria Gold’s Eagle Gold Project; 15/05/2018 – M&G Investment Management Exits Osisko Gold Royalties; 17/04/2018 – Osisko Mining Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Midland and Osisko Mining Identify Highly Prospective Geophysical Anomalies Over Their High-grade Copper Bearing Boulder Field, James Bay Area; 03/05/2018 – Osisko Gold Royalties 1Q EPS C$0.01

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The Company’s assets include the 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also has a 100% silver stream on the Mantos Blancos copper mine in Chile.

Analysts await Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. OR’s profit will be $5.72M for 59.75 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.