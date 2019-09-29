BidaskScore Gives Neon Therapeutics (NTGN) Lower Rating; Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

BidaskScore decreased the shares of Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) to a Sell rating in a analysts note sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Among 6 analysts covering Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Babcock International Group PLC has GBX 900 highest and GBX 485 lowest target. GBX 588.50’s average target is 3.61% above currents GBX 568 stock price. Babcock International Group PLC had 35 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Thursday, May 30. The firm has “Sector Performer” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, May 30. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, September 25 with “Hold”. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was downgraded by sti to “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Thursday, May 23. See Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

25/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

25/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 461.00 New Target: GBX 561.00 Maintain

16/09/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 461.00 Maintain

12/09/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 720.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 461.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 461.00 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 557.00 Maintain

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering support services for defense, marine, aviation, and nuclear sectors. The company has market cap of 2.87 billion GBP. It operates through Marine and Technology, Defence and Security, Support Services, and International divisions. It has a 14.42 P/E ratio. The firm delivers through-life marine engineering services ranging from supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

The stock increased 0.04% or GBX 0.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 568. About 1.31M shares traded. Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $1.84. About 227,432 shares traded. Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) has declined 74.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.73% the S&P500.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $52.22 million. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.62 earnings per share, up 7.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.67 per share. After $-0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Neon Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% EPS growth.