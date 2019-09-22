BidaskScore Gives National General Holdings (NGHC) Lower Rating; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Cut Its Methanex (MEOH) Stake

National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC) was decreased by equity research analysts at BidaskScore to a “Sell” rating in a a research report published on 21 September.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased Methanex Corp (MEOH) stake by 22.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 20,683 shares as Methanex Corp (MEOH)’s stock declined 26.97%. The Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 72,121 shares with $3.25 million value, down from 92,804 last quarter. Methanex Corp now has $2.74B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.25. About 277,818 shares traded. Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) has declined 41.94% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical MEOH News: 25/04/2018 – Methanex 1Q Net C$169M; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX HOLDER M&G INVESTMENT CUTS STAKE TO 16%; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX 1Q ADJ EPS $2.03, EST. $2.19; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY REVENUE $962 MLN VS $810 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Methanex Corporation – Notice of Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – Methanex Reports on Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 16/03/2018 – Methanex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP MX.TO : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$42.95 FROM C$42.76; 03/05/2018 – Global Methanol Market 2018 Forecast to 2023 – Key Players are BASF, SABIC and Methanex Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – METHANEX CORP QTRLY ADJ REVENUE $987 MLN VS $832 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.52 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold National General Holdings Corp. shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 54.81 million shares or 0.47% more from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Incorporated stated it has 323,880 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zacks Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Pembroke Mgmt Limited reported 2.48% stake. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 104,363 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 126,122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 350,175 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Matarin Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 150,380 shares. Ftb Advsr holds 686 shares or 0% of its portfolio. James Investment holds 0.01% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) or 8,755 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). National Bank Of Mellon reported 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Victory Cap Management Inc accumulated 15,007 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 12,700 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research accumulated 46,365 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering National General Holdings (NASDAQ:NGHC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National General Holdings has $3600 highest and $36 lowest target. $36’s average target is 49.38% above currents $24.1 stock price. National General Holdings had 5 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co. Compass Point maintained National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) rating on Monday, June 24. Compass Point has “Hold” rating and $36 target.

Analysts await National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 4.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.65 per share. NGHC’s profit will be $77.00 million for 8.86 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by National General Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.49% EPS growth.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial automobile, supplemental health, homeowners and umbrella, and other niche insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Property and Casualty, and Accident and Health. It has a 11.84 P/E ratio. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile insurance products; nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

More notable recent National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does National General Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NGHC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT – National General Holdings Corp. (NGHC) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 23, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: NGHC) and Encourages National General Investors to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NATIONAL GENERAL DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In National General Holdings Corp. To Contact The Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National General Holdings Corp. Announces Agreement to Divest Euro Accident Health and Care Insurance in Sweden – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $24.1. About 222,182 shares traded. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM GREW $165.1 MLN OR 14.1% TO $1,337.0 MLN; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.)

Among 4 analysts covering Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Methanex has $53 highest and $2600 lowest target. $38.25’s average target is 5.52% above currents $36.25 stock price. Methanex had 9 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, August 29 with “Sell”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. UBS maintained the shares of MEOH in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Sell” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was downgraded by IBC. The stock of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 9.

More notable recent Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Methanex to offer $700M of 5.250% 10-year notes – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Stocks You Should Buy in September | The – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Methanex Files Shelf Prospectus for Future Debt Offerings – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Methanex Corporation Common Stock (MEOH) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.