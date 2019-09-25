BidaskScore Gives Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST) Lower Rating; Maverick Capital LTD Decreased Papa Johns Intl (PZZA) Position By $7.60 Million

BidaskScore lowered the shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MIST) to a “Hold” rating in a a research report issued on 25 September.

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA) stake by 44.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 172,690 shares as Papa Johns Intl Inc (PZZA)’s stock declined 13.71%. The Maverick Capital Ltd holds 218,290 shares with $9.76M value, down from 390,980 last quarter. Papa Johns Intl Inc now has $1.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.47. About 598,309 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is struggling to find its identity as sales continue to slump and competition in the pizza space stiffens; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 26/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S REPORTS JOE SMITH AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE SALES DECREASE OF 5.3%; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning; 10/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Spain

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 444,787 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.01% or 3,900 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 5,627 shares. Covington Capital invested in 0% or 175 shares. Us National Bank De has 207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested in 0% or 6,544 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has 60,147 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo has 0.74% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Royal Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 113,298 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 0% or 156,128 shares. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Carroll Financial Assocs reported 100 shares. 48,678 are owned by New York State Teachers Retirement. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). The New York-based D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Among 6 analysts covering Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Papa John’s International has $7000 highest and $45 lowest target. $59.14’s average target is 17.18% above currents $50.47 stock price. Papa John’s International had 16 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) on Wednesday, March 27 to “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $6000 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Stephens maintained Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, September 5 by Credit Suisse.

Maverick Capital Ltd increased Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 76,100 shares to 129,120 valued at $15.72 million in 2019Q2. It also upped J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) stake by 2,640 shares and now owns 5,190 shares. Livanova Plc was raised too.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity. 3,000 shares valued at $141,969 were bought by SANFILIPPO ANTHONY MICHAEL on Friday, May 17.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 70.10 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Papa Johnâ€™s Win Customers Back? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Going long with Starboard Value called winning strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Papa John’s gains after Stifel bump – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Restaurant Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “More Analyst Love for Papa John’s, Activision Blizzard Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 3.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $18.61. About 3,590 shares traded. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. Expands Use of SteraMist for Emergency and Health Services – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Amit Hasija as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Corporate Development – PRNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Farmer Brothers Appoints Deverl Maserang as President and Chief Executive Officer – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Venture Capital & Private Equity H1 2019 QuÃ©bec Market Overview – Financial Post” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Business.Financialpost.com‘s news article titled: “CVCA H1 2019 Venture Capital Canadian Market Overview: Canadian VC Experiences Strongest First Half On Record At CAD $2.15B Invested – Financial Post” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Shares (NASDAQ:MIST), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Shares has $2800 highest and $26.5000 lowest target. $27.25’s average target is 46.43% above currents $18.61 stock price. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Shares had 3 analyst reports since June 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.