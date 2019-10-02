BidaskScore Gives MGM Growth Properties (MGP) Lower Rating; CSE GLOBAL LTD ORDINARY SHARES (CSYJF) Shorts Increased By 36.67%

Trading of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)‘s shares is going to be interesting today as BidaskScore decreased the stock to a “Sell”.

The stock increased 2.09% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $30.25. About 1.08 million shares traded or 37.83% up from the average. MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has declined 1.22% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MGP News: 05/04/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGP PLANS TO FUND PURCHASE PRICE WITH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DEBT; 26/03/2018 – MGM GROWTH – AMENDMENT REDUCED INTEREST RATE OF TERM B FACILITY TO 1% PER ANNUM FOR BASE RATE LOANS, 2% PER ANNUM FOR EURODOLLAR RATE LOANS; 15/03/2018 MGM Growth Properties LLC Announces QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – MGM Growth Properties 1Q Net $58.2M; 05/04/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to Acquire Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park for About $1.06 Billion; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS, MGM GROWTH TO BUY EMPIRE CITY CASINO FOR $850M; 05/04/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC: PACT TO BUY HARD ROCK ROCKSINO; 25/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation’s 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by Diversitylnc; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International and MGM Growth Properties LLC Announce Transactions to Acquire Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New; 05/04/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – EXPECTS TO ULTIMATELY SELL ENTITIES HOLDING LICENSES AND OPERATING ASSETS TO A THIRD-PARTY OPERATOR

MGM Growth Properties LLC engages in owning, acquiring, and leasing casino resort properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $8.85 billion. It resorts provide casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It has a 30.1 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the company's properties include approximately 27,233 hotel rooms, 2.6 million square feet of convention space, 100 retail outlets, 200 food and beverage outlets, and 20 entertainment venues.

More notable recent MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Share Price Has Gained 19% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGM Growth Properties declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGM: Activist Joining Board Could Spur Investors Now On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Gaming Stocks We’re Watching Closely Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Las Vegas M&A picks up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 1.72% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.58 per share. MGP’s profit will be $172.57M for 12.82 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by MGM Growth Properties LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.