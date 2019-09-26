BidaskScore Gives Mattel (MAT) Lower Rating; Last Week TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TEGNA has $1700 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17’s average target is 9.82% above currents $15.48 stock price. TEGNA had 5 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. See TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) latest ratings:

24/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform New Target: $17.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/08/2019 Broker: Cannonball Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $17.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)‘s old rating is no longer valid. BidaskScore downgraded Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)‘s rating to Sell.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 8.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.

Mattel, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of toy products worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.79 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: North America, International, and American Girl. It currently has negative earnings. It offers dolls and accessories, vehicles and play sets, and games and puzzles under the Mattel Girls & Boys brands, including Barbie, Monster High, Ever After High, Polly Pocket, DC Super Hero Girl, Disney Classics, Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, DC Comics, WWE Wrestling, Minecraft, Max Steel, Little Mommy, BOOMco., and Toy Story.

Analysts await Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MAT’s profit will be $31.10 million for 30.50 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by Mattel, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -136.00% EPS growth.

