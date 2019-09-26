BidaskScore Gives Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) Lower Rating; Shorts at FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (FRFHF) Raised By 34.01%

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU)‘s stock was lowered to a “Sell” by stock research analysts at BidaskScore. FCAU’s old rating is no longer valid.

FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had an increase of 34.01% in short interest. FRFHF’s SI was 66,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 34.01% from 49,400 shares previously. With 20,500 avg volume, 3 days are for FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)’s short sellers to cover FRFHF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.57% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $437.47. About 8,676 shares traded or 30.62% up from the average. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.10 billion. The firm also underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance; develops, produces, markets, and distributes television programs; and franchises, owns, and operates dining restaurants and holiday resorts. It has a 14.57 P/E ratio. In addition, it is involved in the provision of pet medical insurance and database services; retail of tableware and gifts, and home improvement goods, as well as sporting goods and sports apparel comprising golf equipment, consumables, and athletic apparel and accessories; investment of real estate; and provision of integrated travel and travel-related financial services.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, makes, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company has market cap of $25.65 billion. The firm operates through six divisions: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, Maserati, and Components. It has a 5.6 P/E ratio. It provides passenger cars, light trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, and Ram brand names; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Analysts await Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 8.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $1 per share. FCAU’s profit will be $1.82 billion for 3.53 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.29% EPS growth.

