BidaskScore Gives Everbridge (EVBG) Lower Rating; Shorts at Histogenics (HSGX) Lowered By 5.74%

BidaskScore decreased Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)‘s stock to a “Sell” rating. The ratings change was sent to clients and investors in a a research report today.

Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) had a decrease of 5.74% in short interest. HSGX’s SI was 4.51 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.74% from 4.79 million shares previously. With 10.76M avg volume, 0 days are for Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)’s short sellers to cover HSGX’s short positions. The stock increased 13.63% or $0.0323 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2693. About 10.66 million shares traded or 86.40% up from the average. Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) has declined 92.07% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 92.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HSGX News: 15/03/2018 – HISTOGENICS CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.26; 15/03/2018 HISTOGENICS CORP – EXPECTS TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES OF BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN FOR YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Histogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 52c; 15/03/2018 – Histogenics 4Q Rev $0.00; 10/05/2018 – Histogenics 1Q Rev $0.00; 18/04/2018 – Histogenics Corp Announces the Appointment of Susan Washer to Its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Histogenics Corporation Announces the Appointment of Susan Washer to Its Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – Histogenics 1Q Loss $14.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Histogenics Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSGX); 31/05/2018 – Histogenics Corporation to Host Investor Day on June 19, 2018

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable clients to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. The company has market cap of $2.18 billion. The Company’s SaaS platform enables clients to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. It currently has negative earnings. The company??s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging.

Analysts await Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.38 EPS, down 65.22% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Everbridge, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “One Thing To Remember About The Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Everbridge: Strong Fundamentals But An Inflated Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Vernon Irvin Appointed as Everbridge Chief Revenue Officer – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Akumina Appoints Michael Scott as Vice President of Marketing – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Everbridge Announces New Countrywide Population Alerting Successes – Business Wire” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $64.94. About 78,271 shares traded. Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has risen 125.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 125.13% the S&P500. Some Historical EVBG News: 24/04/2018 – Everbridge Announces Integration of its IT Incident Response Automation Solution with Cherwell Service Management; 05/03/2018 RadioResource: Everbridge Makes $33.6M Offer for Norway’s Unified Messaging Systems; 07/05/2018 – Everbridge 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 03/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Unified Messaging Systems ASA (UMS.OS) Now EVBG; 19/04/2018 – Everbridge Safety Connection Wins 2018 Platinum Secure Campus Award; 10/04/2018 – EVERBRIDGE BUYS UNIFIED MESSAGING SYSTEMS; 07/05/2018 – Everbridge 1Q Rev $30.5M; 16/03/2018 – Everbridge’s Tender Offer for Unified Messaging Systems ASA Successful; 30/04/2018 – Everbridge Appoints Tracy Reinhold as Chief Security Officer; 17/04/2018 – Everbridge Honored as a Winner in the 2018 Info Security Product Guide’s Global Excellence Awards®

Among 2 analysts covering Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Everbridge has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92.67’s average target is 42.70% above currents $64.94 stock price. Everbridge had 5 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of EVBG in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Raymond James.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company has market cap of $25.48 million. The firm offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It currently has negative earnings. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans.

More notable recent Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Histogenics Corporation Announces Intent to Convene and Adjourn Its Special Meeting – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “21 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “22 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “23 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.