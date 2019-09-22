BidaskScore Gives Enersys (ENS) Lower Rating; Evolus (EOLS) Sellers Decreased By 3.82% Their Shorts

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) had a decrease of 3.82% in short interest. EOLS’s SI was 4.04M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.82% from 4.20M shares previously. With 791,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s short sellers to cover EOLS’s short positions. The SI to Evolus Inc’s float is 35.27%. The stock increased 6.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.72. About 1.25M shares traded or 155.96% up from the average. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has declined 7.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EOLS News: 10/05/2018 – Evolus 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 29/05/2018 – Evolus Names Lauren Silvernail as Chief Fincl Officer; 10/05/2018 – Evolus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 23/05/2018 – Evolus at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 16/05/2018 – FDA stiff arms Evolus’ rival to Allergan’s blockbuster Botox, but execs promise a snap response $EOLS; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – FDA ISSUES FAVORABLE EIR LETTER RELATED TO MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 05/04/2018 – Evolus Phase III European – Canadian Head-to-Head Trial of prabotulinumtoxinA Compared to Botox® Meets Primary Endpoint; 16/05/2018 – Evolus Receives FDA Complete Response Letter With Comments Isolated to CMC Items; 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS: EIR LETTER RELATED TO MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – EVOLUS NAMES LAUREN SILVERNAIL AS CFO

Trading of Enersys (NYSE:ENS)‘s shares is going to be interesting today as BidaskScore cut the stock to a Hold.

More notable recent Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Evolus will Participate in Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Evolus Announces Successful Completion of the Jeuveau® Experience Treatment (JET) Program – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 51% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Weighed On By Its Debt Load? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. The company has market cap of $513.39 million. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. It currently has negative earnings.

Among 2 analysts covering Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Evolus has $3000 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30’s average target is 60.26% above currents $18.72 stock price. Evolus had 5 analyst reports since May 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was reinitiated by Mizuho on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy”. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by JMP Securities with “Market Outperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold EnerSys shares while 74 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 40.08 million shares or 0.50% less from 40.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Washington Advisors Oh owns 427,867 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 12,700 shares. Cambiar Investors Limited Company holds 39,660 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 133,050 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.38% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 4,789 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Millennium Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 176,625 shares. 1,715 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership owns 4,705 shares. 31,777 are held by Raymond James And Associate. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 84,086 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utd Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 8,762 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) for 4,825 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 7,400 shares.

Analysts await EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.17 per share. ENS’s profit will be $51.41 million for 14.06 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by EnerSys for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.92% negative EPS growth.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company has market cap of $2.89 billion. The firm offers chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It has a 18 P/E ratio. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.