BidaskScore Gives Dillard`s (DDS) Higher Rating; TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION ORDINARY SHA (THYCF) Sellers Decreased By 73.88% Their Shorts

Dillard`s (NYSE:DDS) was boosted by BidaskScore to a “Hold” rating in a analysts note issued to clients on 2 October.

TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:THYCF) had a decrease of 73.88% in short interest. THYCF’s SI was 12,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 73.88% from 46,700 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 122 days are for TAIHEIYO CEMENT CORPORATION ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:THYCF)’s short sellers to cover THYCF’s short positions. It closed at $26.91 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Taiheiyo Cement Corporation engages in the cement, mineral resources, environmental, and construction materials in Japan, the United States, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. The companyÂ’s Cement segment offers ordinary Portland cement, specialty cement, soil stabilizers, and ready-mixed concrete for use in various applications. It has a 9.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s Mineral Resources segment sells limestone aggregate products comprising course aggregate and fine aggregate used in ready-mixed concrete, and aggregate used in concrete products and roadbed materials; sandstone and andesite as aggregate materials; quicklime, slaked lime, filler, silica, and silica powder; and hollow ceramics, sepiolite, wollastonite, and kaolin, as well as recycles surplus construction soil.

Dillard's, Inc. operates as fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It operates through two divisions, Retail Operations and Construction. It has a 13.79 P/E ratio. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.59, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold Dillard's, Inc. shares while 64 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 16.25 million shares or 6.66% more from 15.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

The stock increased 2.95% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $68.06. About 546,301 shares traded. Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has declined 11.23% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DDS News: 17/05/2018 – Dillard’s 1Q EPS $2.89; 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S INC – INVENTORY INCREASED 4% AT MAY 5, 2018 COMPARED TO APRIL 29, 2017; 12/04/2018 – Fitch: Dillard’s ‘BBB-‘ Ratings Reflect Below-Industry-Avg Sales Productivity; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dillard’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDS); 17/05/2018 – DILLARD’S – TOTAL MERCHANDISE SALES (EXCLUDES CDI) FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED MAY 5, WERE $1.409 BLN & $1.386 BLN FOR 13-WEEK PERIOD ENDED APRIL 29 2017; 12/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Dillard’s, Inc. IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – DOUBLEDRAGON PROPERTIES CORP DD.PS – 100 CITYMALLS ONCE COMPLETED ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AT LEAST 20 BLN PESOS DURING FIRST 10 YEARS OF OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – Dillard’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Long $RH. My three #MathTrades of 2017 were $DDS, $HTZ and $RH. All three involve Cap Structure Engineering which will send them much higher. After my reports, *ALL THREE* hit multi year highs (DESPITE DRACONIAN FUNDAMENTAL SHORT THESES ON ALL !!)

Since May 18, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $45,488 activity. CONNOR ROBERT C bought $45,488 worth of stock or 800 shares.

Analysts await Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, down 177.78% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.27 per share. After $-1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dillard's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.93% EPS growth.

