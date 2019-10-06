BidaskScore Gives Crown Crafts (CRWS) Higher Rating; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)

In a a research note released on 6 October, BidaskScore increased shares of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) to a “Buy” rating.

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Canadian Solar has $25 highest and $22 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is 25.80% above currents $18.68 stock price. Canadian Solar had 3 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. J.P. Morgan maintained the shares of CSIQ in report on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 11 by JP Morgan. See Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) latest ratings:

03/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Hold New Target: $25 Maintain

11/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral New Target: $22 Reinitiate

Analysts await Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 5.56% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.18 per share. CRWS’s profit will be $1.69M for 8.97 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Crown Crafts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 112.50% EPS growth.

It closed at $6.1 lastly. It is down 15.60% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.60% the S&P500.

Crown Crafts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $60.61 million. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods. It has a 10.57 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products primarily to mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, Internet accounts, and wholesale clubs through a network of sales force and independent commissioned sales representatives.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 4 investors sold Crown Crafts, Inc. shares while 10 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 3.35 million shares or 10.06% less from 3.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). Ariel Ltd invested 0% in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). 1,101 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Mn. 93,900 are owned by Cutter Brokerage. 10,655 are owned by Raymond James. Lsv Asset Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). 364,850 were reported by Vanguard Group. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 26,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0% in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS). Morgan Stanley owns 500 shares. River Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.04% or 57,140 shares in its portfolio. Wallace Cap, a Texas-based fund reported 12,500 shares. North Star Invest Corporation owns 979,506 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS).

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 553,653 shares traded. Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has risen 62.13% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.13% the S&P500.

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company has market cap of $1.06 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Module and Energy. It has a 5.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.