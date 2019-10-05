BidaskScore Gives Crane Co (CR) Lower Rating; Penn Capital Management Co Decreased Its Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Stake

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased Modine Mfg Co (MOD) stake by 4.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 29,230 shares as Modine Mfg Co (MOD)’s stock declined 6.73%. The Penn Capital Management Co Inc holds 668,749 shares with $9.57M value, down from 697,979 last quarter. Modine Mfg Co now has $524.22M valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 256,559 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 20.23% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MOD’s profit will be $12.69M for 10.33 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Modine Manufacturing has $1300 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $12.25’s average target is 18.59% above currents $10.33 stock price. Modine Manufacturing had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 8 investors sold MOD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 43.57 million shares or 0.05% more from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0% or 58,700 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 33,107 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Ltd Liability Co owns 20,370 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Menta Ltd Liability Corp reported 25,750 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 28,545 shares. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 989,102 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Indexiq Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 91,474 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). First Mercantile holds 7,452 shares. Cornercap Counsel owns 48,895 shares. James Inv owns 36,910 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 654,300 were reported by Paradigm Cap Inc. Services Automobile Association owns 201,957 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 100,373 shares.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased Habit Restaurants Inc stake by 123,986 shares to 547,528 valued at $5.74M in 2019Q2. It also upped Biodelivery Sciences Intl In (NASDAQ:BDSI) stake by 404,120 shares and now owns 700,159 shares. Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) was raised too.

Analysts await Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.55 EPS, down 4.32% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.62 per share. CR’s profit will be $92.45M for 12.50 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by Crane Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.90% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Crane (NYSE:CR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crane has $10700 highest and $9600 lowest target. $103’s average target is 32.92% above currents $77.49 stock price. Crane had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Buckingham Research maintained Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by DA Davidson. The stock of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 29 by Buckingham Research. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 11.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 13.13 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 26 investors sold Crane Co. shares while 87 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 36.16 million shares or 1.21% less from 36.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 4,519 shares. Raymond James Ser Advsr has 0.01% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Origin Asset Management Llp has invested 0.38% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Glenmede Commerce Na holds 0% or 11,778 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 40,278 shares. 65,653 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon stated it has 654,034 shares. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.01% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Marshall Wace Llp holds 199,279 shares. Broadview Advisors Ltd Company reported 1.76% in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR). Retirement Systems Of Alabama reported 140,048 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 20,500 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) for 11,472 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 328,672 shares.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 110,223 shares traded. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 5.20% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Raises 2018 EPS Vie; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – FLUID HANDLING ORDER BACKLOG WAS $281 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $262 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Crane May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95