BidaskScore Gives Corteva (CTVA) Lower Rating; Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest (NYSE:PEB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Common Shares of Beneficial Interest has $3500 highest and $2900 lowest target. $32's average target is 18.91% above currents $26.91 stock price.

Research professionals at BidaskScore’s equities division downgraded Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)‘s stock rating to a “Sell” on Saturday morning.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) has declined 27.17% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PEB News: 28/03/2018 – Pebblebrook ready to discuss buyout offer pricing for LaSalle Hotel; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISED OFFER HAS OPTION FOR CASH UP TO 15%; 26/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1Q Rev $181.1M; 24/04/2018 – LaSalle Bd of Trustees Expects to Respond to Pebblebrook's Proposal in Due Course; 16/04/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK REVISES MERGER PROPOSAL & RAISES OFFER PRICE; 21/05/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK PROPOSING TO MERGE WITH LASALLE AT RATIO OF 0.9200; 28/03/2018 – PEBBLEBROOK PREPARED TO ENGAGE IN TALKS AROUND PRICE, MIX; 21/05/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: The Combination of Pebblebrook and LaSalle Would Create a Hotel Industry Leader; 16/04/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES – CONFIRMED THAT IT RECEIVED A REVISED UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM PEBBLEBROOK HOTEL TRUST; 16/04/2018 – Pebblebrook Hotel Trust: Sent Letter With Revised Merger Proposal to LaSalle Board of Trustees on April 13

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, through Pebblebrook Hotel, L.P., operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.52 billion. The firm acquires and invests primarily in hotel properties located in the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It holds interests in the Doubletree Bethesda Hotel and Executive Meeting Center located in Bethesda, Maryland; Sir Francis Drake Hotel located in San Francisco, California; and InterContinental Buckhead Hotel located in Atlanta, Georgia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares while 82 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 143.44 million shares or 1.52% less from 145.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Cls Lc reported 0% stake. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 69,630 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Asset Management One Communications Limited holds 276,505 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com holds 0.04% or 175,008 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities reported 67,439 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp stated it has 27,557 shares. 38,656 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 22,567 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 11,571 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB). Moreover, Lasalle Investment Management has 1.7% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 2.23 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 557,264 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Shell Asset Mngmt Company has 0.02% invested in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) for 35,464 shares.

Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products worldwide. The company has market cap of $19.43 billion. The firm develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It currently has negative earnings. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Analysts await Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) to report earnings on November, 7. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Corteva, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -132.39% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 3.68% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $25.89. About 4.79M shares traded or 5.13% up from the average. Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.