BidaskScore Gives Church & Dwight Co (CHD) Higher Rating; Mountain Lake Investment Management Cut Its Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stake

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) stake by 11.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 77,500 shares as Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP)’s stock rose 1.26%. The Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 575,000 shares with $16.88M value, down from 652,500 last quarter. Koppers Holdings Inc now has $602.08M valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $29.11. About 125,342 shares traded or 36.13% up from the average. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2018; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25

In a a research report shared with investors and clients on Wednesday morning, BidaskScore has upped Church & Dwight Co (NYSE:CHD) stock to a “Hold”.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 34.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.73 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.27M for 7.43 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual EPS reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $886,493 activity. 12,000 shares were bought by Johnson R. Michael, worth $347,073.

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Excited About Koppers Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:KOP) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Koppers to close West Virginia facility – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased Consol Energy Inc New stake by 50,000 shares to 565,000 valued at $15.04M in 2019Q2. It also upped Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) stake by 140,000 shares and now owns 275,000 shares. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold KOP shares while 45 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 18.81 million shares or 0.73% less from 18.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 14,013 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 175 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 24,863 are held by Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 9,091 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 116,273 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 310,186 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, California-based fund reported 2,375 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 719,933 shares. Phocas Financial Corp has 190,890 shares.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $729,042 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $499,268 was made by FARRELL MATTHEW on Monday, September 16. Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty had bought 1,500 shares worth $107,715 on Monday, September 16. 1,000 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $72,070 were bought by Spann Rick. 704 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares with value of $49,989 were bought by Price Penry W.

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. develops, makes, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.25 billion. The company??s Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, including baking soda, carpet and cat litter deodorizers, clumping cat litters, washing soda, fabric softeners, daily shower cleaners, cleaning products, dishwashing detergents and boosters, laundry and cleaning solutions, and bathroom cleaners, as well as powder, liquid, and unit dose laundry detergents; and personal care products, such as toothpastes and oral rinses, home pregnancy and ovulation test kits, deodorants and antiperspirants, toothbrushes, shampoos, dietary supplements, depilatories, lotions, creams, waxes, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and feminine hygiene products, as well as condoms, lubricants, and vibrating products. It has a 30.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer International segment sells personal care, household, and over-the-counter products in international markets comprising Canada, France, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Brazil.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73M for 30.26 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Church & Dwight Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:CHD) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buybacks on again at Church & Dwight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: AT&T, Starbucks and Church & Dwight – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Spruce Point’s Ben Axler Talks Church & Dwight Short: ‘Very Simple Case’ – Benzinga” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Church & Dwight to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

The stock increased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $73.84. About 1.75M shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Backs FY18 EPS $2.24-EPS $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – COMPANY HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE SIZE OF FACILITY BY UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $600 MLN; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 EPS OUTLOOK $2.24 TO $2.28; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 Dir Leblanc Gifts 912 Of Church & Dwight Co Inc