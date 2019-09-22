BidaskScore Gives Broadcom (AVGO) Lower Rating; Encana (ECA) SI Decreased By 11.12%

New York-listed Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskScore. BidaskScore downgraded its rating on the $112.76B market cap company to a Hold.

Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) had a decrease of 11.12% in short interest. ECA’s SI was 39.33 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 11.12% from 44.26 million shares previously. With 23.78M avg volume, 2 days are for Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA)’s short sellers to cover ECA’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.89. About 12.64M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – Encana Skirts North American Pipeline Messes for Stronger Prices; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 28/03/2018 – Encana Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $6.57 billion. The firm owns interests in various assets, such as the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations, including Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located offshore Nova Scotia. It has a 4.77 P/E ratio. It also holds interests in assets that comprise the Eagle Ford in south Texas; Permian in west Texas; San Juan in northwest New Mexico; Piceance in northwest Colorado; and Tuscaloosa Marine Shale in east Louisiana and west Mississippi.

Among 3 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Encana has $11 highest and $400 lowest target. $7’s average target is 43.15% above currents $4.89 stock price. Encana had 6 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Whiplash! Why Energy Stocks Went Crazy This Week – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 21, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Well-Positioned Oil Stocks in Todayâ€™s Trading Environment – Investorplace.com” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why Encana (TSX:ECA) Stock Fell by 2% in August – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Is Encana (USA) About to Be Dethroned? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Encana (ECA) Names Michael McAllister President – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Broadcom has $35000 highest and $26000 lowest target. $309.07’s average target is 8.73% above currents $284.26 stock price. Broadcom had 27 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, August 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, June 14 report. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 14. Loop Capital downgraded Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) on Friday, September 13 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, September 13. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, June 14. The stock of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, June 14. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 13. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report.

Broadcom Limited designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $112.76 billion. It focuses on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. It has a 40 P/E ratio. The firm operates through four divisions: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.2 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold Broadcom Inc. shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 118,407 shares or 17.62% more from 100,667 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Markets Corporation holds 0.26% or 115,129 shares in its portfolio. 103 are held by Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Com. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Com owns 0.07% invested in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) for 2,217 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation has 958 shares.

More notable recent Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Broadcom (AVGO) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on September 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AVGO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Broadcom -1.7% after cautious outlook in Q3 report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Broadcom Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.