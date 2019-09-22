BidaskScore Gives Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Lower Rating; J Goldman & Company LP Lifted Churchill Downs (CHDN) Stake

J Goldman & Company Lp increased Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) stake by 1072.71% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. J Goldman & Company Lp acquired 69,726 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)’s stock rose 20.61%. The J Goldman & Company Lp holds 76,226 shares with $8.77M value, up from 6,500 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc now has $4.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $123.03. About 245,262 shares traded or 8.76% up from the average. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS, ELDORADO GOT FTC REQUEST FOR MORE INFO ON DEAL

J Goldman & Company Lp decreased Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) stake by 165,176 shares to 61,272 valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) stake by 25,115 shares and now owns 245,015 shares. Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Partners Lc has invested 0.1% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 45,000 were accumulated by Smithfield. Invesco Limited reported 223,037 shares. 54,121 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Barr E S & holds 0.16% or 14,525 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 6,989 shares. Bluestein R H & holds 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt owns 0.13% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 5,050 shares. Greenwood Cap Assocs Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,452 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc reported 24,841 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 10,939 shares. Css Ltd Liability Il owns 2,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership owns 197,000 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 475,420 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 3,973 shares.

Analysts await Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:de, Inc) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 18.18% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.11 per share. EPAY’s profit will be $3.95 million for 111.58 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Bottomline Technologies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Bottomline Technologies , Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. It operates through four divisions: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. It has a 174.65 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services and products include Paymode-X, a cloud payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $40.17. About 203,319 shares traded. Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has declined 21.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

