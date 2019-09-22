BidaskScore Gives Berry Global Group (BERY) Lower Rating; Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund (ETB) Has 1.64 Sentiment

Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund (ETB) investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.31, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 18 hedge funds opened new and increased holdings, while 11 decreased and sold their stakes in Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 3.58 million shares, down from 3.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Eaton Vance Tax-managed Buy-write Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 9 Increased: 12 New Position: 6.

BidaskScore lowered the shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) to a Sell rating in a a research report issued to clients on Saturday, 21 September.

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.53M for 10.58 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold Berry Global Group, Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management invested 0.06% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Susquehanna Intl Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 78,133 shares. Allstate accumulated 5,009 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 73,540 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Convergence Partners Ltd Company owns 9,097 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 175,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Serv has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Principal Finance Group Inc invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Frontfour Capital Ltd Llc holds 3.2% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 28,681 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt accumulated 37,416 shares. 5.79 million were reported by Canyon Capital Advisors Llc. Invesco Limited owns 1.18 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 2,287 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Management Incorporated accumulated 757,488 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.09% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 1.97M shares.

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company has market cap of $5.14 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It has a 16.86 P/E ratio. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Kistler holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund for 22,448 shares. Cetera Advisors Llc owns 144,482 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, King Wealth has 0.1% invested in the company for 21,423 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Llc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,000 shares.