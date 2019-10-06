BidaskScore Gives Amkor Technology (AMKR) Higher Rating; Lincluden Management LTD Has Lifted Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) Position

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)‘s old rating is no longer valid. BidaskScore upped Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)‘s rating to a Buy.

Lincluden Management Ltd increased Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) stake by 6.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lincluden Management Ltd acquired 29,465 shares as Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM)’s stock declined 6.36%. The Lincluden Management Ltd holds 481,385 shares with $37.86 million value, up from 451,920 last quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce now has $36.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $80.76. About 1.26 million shares traded or 146.05% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. It has a 47.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s packages employ wirebond, flip chip, and copper clip and other interconnect technologies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Amkor Technology, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 91.50 million shares or 2.15% more from 89.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont, Delaware-based fund reported 191,568 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 51,485 shares. Smithfield stated it has 5,000 shares. Raymond James Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 11,000 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa owns 2,791 shares. Hennessy Inc reported 10,473 shares. Victory Cap Management holds 9,249 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 0.02% stake. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 8.63 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 12,740 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md invested in 20,116 shares. 121,786 were reported by Jennison Limited Com. Bancorporation Of America Corp De owns 556,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd reported 19,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 3.67% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.88. About 1.24 million shares traded or 47.41% up from the average. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has risen 2.67% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Sees Smartphone Market Remaining ‘Somewhat Muted’ in 2Q; Demand Solid in Other End Market; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 26/04/2018 – AMKR SEES 2Q LOSS/SHR $2 TO EPS $10, EST. EPS 12C (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amkor Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMKR); 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology 1Q EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – Amkor Factories Receive Key Automotive Certification; 12/03/2018 Amkor Technology Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 70.83% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AMKR’s profit will be $16.27M for 35.29 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Amkor Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) stake by 45,925 shares to 143,359 valued at $1.64M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,330 shares and now owns 14,573 shares. Sun Life Finl Inc. (NYSE:SLF) was reduced too.