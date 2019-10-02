BidaskScore Gives American Campus Communities (ACC) Higher Rating; SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES (WNDW) Shorts Increased By 81.48%

In a an analyst report revealed to investors on Wednesday, 2 October, BidaskScore boosted shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to a “Buy” rating.

SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:WNDW) had an increase of 81.48% in short interest. WNDW’s SI was 9,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 81.48% from 5,400 shares previously. With 68,100 avg volume, 0 days are for SOLARWINDOW TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:WNDW)’s short sellers to cover WNDW’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.58. About 1,051 shares traded. SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDW) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. develops electricity-generating systems using see-through glass windows and flexible plastic products. The company has market cap of $134.08 million. It engages in developing SolarWindow electricity-generating systems that harvest light energy from the sun and artificial sources using a coating of organic photovoltaic solar cell. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also involved in developing SolarWindowÂ–Commercial, a flat glass product for installation in new commercial towers under construction and replacement windows; SolarWindowÂ–Structural Glass, a structural glass wall and curtain for tall structures; SolarWindowÂ–Architectural Glass, a textured and decorative interior glass walls, room dividers, etc.; and SolarWindowÂ–Residential, a window glass for installation in new residential homes under construction and replacement windows.

The stock increased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 27,460 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M

Among 2 analysts covering American Campus Communities Inc Common Stock (NYSE:ACC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. American Campus Communities Inc Common Stock has $5300 highest and $5200 lowest target. $52.50’s average target is 9.74% above currents $47.84 stock price. American Campus Communities Inc Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Argus Research to “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold American Campus Communities, Inc. shares while 90 reduced holdings.

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.20 million for 26.00 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $6.57 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 79.73 P/E ratio. It primarily engages in developing, owning, and managing high-quality student housing communities.