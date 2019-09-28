BidaskScore Gives Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Higher Rating; Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Sentiment Is 1.47

Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.30, from 1.77 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 22 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 15 sold and decreased their stock positions in Delek Logistics Partners LP. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 5.18 million shares, down from 5.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Delek Logistics Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 14 New Position: 8.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) was raised by BidaskScore to a “Hold” rating in a an analyst note revealed to clients on Saturday morning.

The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.0203 during the last trading session, reaching $0.529. About 82,185 shares traded. Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) has declined 55.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ALIM News: 21/04/2018 DJ Alimera Sciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALIM); 31/05/2018 – Alimera Sciences Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN® in Spain; 31/05/2018 – Alimera Sciences Announces the Reimbursement of ILUVIEN in Spain; 24/04/2018 – Alimera Sciences Short-Interest Ratio Rises 82% to 9 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold Alimera Sciences, Inc. shares while 6 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 29.41 million shares or 0.66% more from 29.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,406 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) holds 54,852 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) for 5,152 shares. Armistice Cap Ltd stated it has 5.84M shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM). Northern Trust Corp reported 111,596 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt invested in 160,567 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc owns 1,416 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Lc invested 0% in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM). Columbia Pacific Advsrs Lc holds 50,468 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 1.13M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM). Weiss Multi reported 0% stake. Avoro Capital invested in 0.19% or 6.24 million shares.

Analysts await Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Alimera Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.86% EPS growth.

Alimera Sciences, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $37.56 million. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. It has a 1.75 P/E ratio. The firm offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema , which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Analysts await Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. DKL’s profit will be $20.51M for 9.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Delek Logistics Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.67% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.67. About 25,658 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL) has risen 14.12% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 07/05/2018 – DELEK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 25C/SHR FROM 20C, EST. 20C; 07/03/2018 – Delek Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING COMMENTS ON REGIONAL EXPORT PLANS; 23/04/2018 – DELEK PUBLISHES DRAFT PROSPECTUS FOR `DELEK TAMLUGIM 2012′; 07/05/2018 – DELEK 1Q ADJ. EPS INCL 42C/SHR BENEFIT 33C, EST. LOSS 13C; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 04/04/2018 – DNO ASA DNO.OL – DNO ASA, NORWEGIAN OIL AND GAS OPERATOR, TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS AGREED TO ACQUIRE 15.37 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL OF FAROE PETROLEUM PLC FROM DELEK GROUP LTD; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 04/04/2018 – DNO Pays GBP70.4 Mln for Delek Group’s Stake in Faroe Petroleum

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. The company has market cap of $773.30 million. It operates in two divisions, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. It has a 12.85 P/E ratio. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

