BidaskScore Gives Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Higher Rating; Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust Has 1.53 Sentiment

BidaskScore upped the shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) to a Buy rating in a a research note shared with investors on Tuesday morning.

Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust (BLW) investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.38, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 26 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 17 sold and trimmed stock positions in Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now have: 8.31 million shares, down from 8.33 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Blackrock LTD Duration Income Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 13 Increased: 20 New Position: 6.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. The company has market cap of $563.72 million. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It has a 26.1 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust for 107,848 shares. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc owns 133,005 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Management Group Inc has 0.46% invested in the company for 591,465 shares. The Georgia-based Capital Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.39% in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 475,181 shares.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 54,871 shares traded. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (BLW) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Valero issuing $1 billion in notes to repay other debt – San Antonio Business Journal” published on March 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BlackRock Limited Duration Offers 6.7% Yield, Lower Risk, And Upside – Seeking Alpha” on October 13, 2016. More interesting news about BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2 CEFs For The 7% $100,000 Portfolio: BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust And Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Short-Duration Portfolios With High Yields: 5 CEFs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 13, 2017.

Among 5 analysts covering Air Products \u0026 Chemicals (NYSE:APD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals has $25200 highest and $18200 lowest target. $226.50’s average target is 2.74% above currents $220.46 stock price. Air Products \u0026 Chemicals had 13 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $220 target in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, August 12 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of APD in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 12 by BMO Capital Markets. HSBC downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tpg (Sbs) Advsr reported 339,788 shares. Lodestar Counsel Limited Liability Co Il holds 10,110 shares. Intact Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.11% or 13,300 shares. Baxter Bros invested 0.54% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Ironwood Management Limited Liability Corp owns 2,211 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 174,575 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 31,016 shares. Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 5,232 shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 39,339 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 195,259 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Company stated it has 0.13% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First Manhattan has 50,128 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1.29M are owned by Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Com. Cordasco Network stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Harvey Investment Ltd Llc reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $4.54 million activity. Shares for $4.54M were bought by Ghasemi Seifi on Friday, July 26.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.07 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $220.46. About 547,713 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Products and Chemicals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APD); 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85