BidaskScore Downgrades USANA Health Sciences (USNA); Gridsum Holding – American Depositary Shares (GSUM) Shorts Decreased By 23.85%

Equity analysts at BidaskScore’s equities research division decreased USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)‘s stock rating to a Sell on Saturday morning.

Gridsum Holding Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GSUM) had a decrease of 23.85% in short interest. GSUM’s SI was 557,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.85% from 732,600 shares previously. With 49,500 avg volume, 11 days are for Gridsum Holding Inc – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:GSUM)’s short sellers to cover GSUM’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 5,415 shares traded. Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) has declined 53.30% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GSUM News: 11/05/2018 – Gridsum Forms Special Committee to Evaluate FutureX Non-Binding Proposal; 03/05/2018 – Gridsum Enriched Marketing Automation Suite with New “Grow Model” Application; 23/04/2018 – Gridsum Reports Suspension of Audit Report on Fincl Statements; 07/05/2018 – Gridsum Completes $40 Million Investment From FutureX Capital; 08/05/2018 – Gridsum: FutureX Cap Proposing to Acquire Company for $8.70 Cash Per Amer Depositary Share; 14/03/2018 – GRIDSUM EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH BEIJING GEHUA CATV NETWORK; 30/04/2018 – Gridsum Receives NASDAQ Notice Relating to Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Gridsum Holding Inc. — GSUM; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM) and; 16/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Gridsum Holding Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (GSUM)

Analysts await USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, down 32.26% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.24 per share. USNA’s profit will be $18.12 million for 20.49 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by USANA Health Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.83. About 363,202 shares traded or 3.66% up from the average. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) has declined 48.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.43% the S&P500.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, makes, and sells science nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm offers USANA Nutritionals Essentials product line, which includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition. It has a 15.28 P/E ratio. It also provides Sens????beautiful science products, such as personal care products that support healthy skin and hair through topical nourishment, moisturization, and protection; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold USANA Health Sciences, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.58 million shares or 1.38% more from 13.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advsrs Lc reported 21,496 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 20,400 shares. Fin Service, Missouri-based fund reported 88 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Nordea Invest Management Ab reported 77,556 shares. Globeflex Capital L P accumulated 0.2% or 11,928 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 9,172 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). Matarin Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.86% or 151,772 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa reported 0.02% stake. Century Cos reported 5,833 shares. 113,825 are held by Principal Financial Group Inc. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.31% or 814,104 shares. Schroder Management Gp has 0.02% invested in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA). 28,150 were accumulated by Qs Investors Ltd.

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for multinational and domestic enterprises, and government agencies in China. The company has market cap of $62.28 million. The Company’s proprietary distributed data architecture allows its clients to collect and analyze vast amounts of information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution.