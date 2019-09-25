BidaskScore Downgrades Overstock.com (OSTK); Highlander Capital Management Cut By $796,800 Its Oracle (ORCL) Position

In a an analyst note sent to clients and investors on Wednesday morning, BidaskScore has decreased Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) stock to a “Hold”.

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corporation (ORCL) stake by 99.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 9,600 shares as Oracle Corporation (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 12 shares with $1,000 value, down from 9,612 last quarter. Oracle Corporation now has $177.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.35. About 14.42M shares traded or 8.43% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 23/04/2018 – Russian Retailer O’STIN Turns to Oracle to Keep Shelves Stocked at the Speed of Fast Fashion; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…

Among 12 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $50 lowest target. $59.42’s average target is 11.38% above currents $53.35 stock price. Oracle had 23 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. As per Thursday, September 12, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, May 21. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Wedbush. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Thursday, June 20. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $59 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 1.23% or 86,611 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.02% or 1,323 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd invested in 284,625 shares. 26,305 are held by Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 3.32M shares. Mitchell Mngmt has 0.64% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bartlett & Lc stated it has 0.93% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.81% or 107,303 shares in its portfolio. Destination Wealth Management has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Valmark Advisers reported 0% stake. Buckingham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 28,169 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Argyle Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 54,500 shares. Veritable L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 123,497 shares. First Fin Corp In reported 18,862 shares. Cullen Capital Management Ltd Liability invested in 20,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $450,009 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by TABACCO JOSEPH J JR, worth $90,985 on Wednesday, March 27. JOHNSON JONATHAN E III bought 2,000 shares worth $31,959.

Analysts await Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.70 earnings per share, up 54.84% or $0.85 from last year’s $-1.55 per share. After $-0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Overstock.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold Overstock.com, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.47 million shares or 5.01% less from 19.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prns has invested 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). 1,132 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). State Street invested in 0% or 474,944 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 11,564 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Com reported 370,656 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 75,721 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 15,000 shares. 767,856 were reported by Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Llp. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,321 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 300 are held by Cypress Cap Limited Com (Wy). 2,952 were accumulated by Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). D E Shaw And stated it has 0% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Tower Ltd Liability Com (Trc) reported 0.01% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

The stock increased 3.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 10.55 million shares traded or 53.03% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 06/04/2018 – Overstock Names Gregory Iverson CFO, Replacing Robert Hughes — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.74; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 22/05/2018 – TZERO AND BOX DIGITAL MARKETS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE TO LAUNCH INDUSTRY’S FIRST SECURITY TOKEN EXCHANGE; 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – ELIO MOTORS ANNOUNCED IT EXPECTS TO LAUNCH A SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, FUND PRODUCTION OF ELIO VEHICLE; 02/04/2018 – Overstock.com Releases Statement on Proposed Public Offering; 06/04/2018 – Overstock.com CFO Robert Hughes Leaving to Become CFO of Property Rights Venture DeSoto Inc; 16/05/2018 – Overstock Launches 17 Exclusive Furniture Brands — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – Overstock: tZero Offering Extended Due to Significant Interest as a Result of Asia Roadshow; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com 4Q Loss/Shr $3.72