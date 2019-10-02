BidaskScore Downgrades JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS); VTECH HOLDINGS LTD. BERMUDA ORDINARY S (VTKLF) Shorts Raised By 19.33%

Equity research analysts at BidaskScore’s equities research division cut JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS)‘s stock rating to a Sell on 2 October.

VTECH HOLDINGS LTD. BERMUDA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:VTKLF) had an increase of 19.33% in short interest. VTKLF’s SI was 701,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 19.33% from 587,800 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 540 days are for VTECH HOLDINGS LTD. BERMUDA ORDINARY S (OTCMKTS:VTKLF)’s short sellers to cover VTKLF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 1,000 shares traded or 40.85% up from the average. Vtech Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VTKLF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More news for Vtech Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VTKLF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “VTech Is Getting Into Trouble With Its Leapfrog Merger – Seeking Alpha” on October 16, 2016. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “VTech Holdings, Ltd. ADR 2017 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” and published on November 12, 2017 is yet another important article.

VTech Holdings Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes consumer electronic products in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.24 billion. The firm offers telecommunication products, such as residential phones, such as connect to cell system with cordless headset and cordless phone systems; commercial phones comprising SIP phones, SMB phones, SIP-DECT cordless handsets, hotel phones, cordless headsets, and ErisStation, a conference phone with wireless microphones, as well as ErisTerminal, a VoIP business phone system; and other telecommunication products, including baby monitors, wireless monitoring systems, handsets, and integrated access devices, as well as CareLine and Baby Soother. It has a 13 P/E ratio. It also provides electronic learning toys for infancy, toddler, and preschool; and infant and toddler toys.

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $675.63 million. It offers solar modules, solar cells, silicon ingots, silicon wafers, and recovered silicon materials. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products to distributors, project developers, and system integrators under the JinkoSolar brand, as well as on an original equipment maker basis.

More notable recent JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Solar Energy Stocks Are Dropping Like a Rock – Motley Fool” published on October 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “JinkoSolar Joins the RE100 and EP100 Green Initiatives – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (JKS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jinkosolar is Invited to the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

The stock increased 0.59% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.35. About 69,196 shares traded. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) has risen 45.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.65% the S&P500. Some Historical JKS News: 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar 4Q EPS 12c; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Holding Sees 1Q Module Shipments 1.8-2 Gigawatts; 30/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Rick Scott Announces JinkoSolar to Build New U.S. Solar Panel Manufacturing Facility Creating 200; 15/04/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: JinkoSolar obtains project debt on Viborillas; 30/05/2018 – JINKOSOLAR GETS PID CERTIFICATION FROM TUV NORD FOR PORTFOLIO; 22/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Holding 4Q Adj EPS 20c; 05/04/2018 – JINKOSOLAR SUPPLIES MODULES FOR SOLAR PV PLANT IN MEXICO; 09/03/2018 – JinkoSolar Receives “Top Brand PV” Seal from EuPD Research in Australia, Germany, and Austria; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: JINKOSOLAR FACTORY INCENTIVES STILL NEED STATE OK; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE

Analysts await JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.72 per share. JKS’s profit will be $37.85 million for 4.46 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 377.78% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing 4 Common Shares) (NYSE:JKS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing 4 Common Shares) has $2500 highest and $1800 lowest target. $22’s average target is 43.32% above currents $15.35 stock price. JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited American Depositary Shares (each representing 4 Common Shares) had 3 analyst reports since June 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Monday, July 1. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Tuesday, June 18. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Credit Suisse.