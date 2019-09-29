BidaskScore Downgrades Hamilton Lane (HLNE); Advisors Capital Management Cut Masco (MAS) Holding

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Masco Corp (MAS) stake by 70.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 173,939 shares as Masco Corp (MAS)’s stock rose 3.71%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 72,266 shares with $2.84M value, down from 246,205 last quarter. Masco Corp now has $12.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 2.63 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)‘s rating was cut by professional analysts at BidaskScore to a “Buy” rating in analysts note issued to clients and investors on Sunday, 29 September.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has risen 20.51% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HLNE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hamilton Lane Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLNE); 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women's Private Equity Summit; 03/04/2018 Hamilton Lane Expands Senior Team through Global Promotions and Appointments; 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women's Private Equity Summit

Among 2 analysts covering Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Hamilton Lane has $6000 highest and $6000 lowest target. $60’s average target is 4.35% above currents $57.5 stock price. Hamilton Lane had 7 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 31 by Morgan Stanley.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. It provides following services: separate accounts ; specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. It has a 40.04 P/E ratio. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies.

Analysts await Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 7.27% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.55 per share. HLNE’s profit will be $26.45M for 28.19 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Hamilton Lane Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hamilton Lane Holds Final Close for Latest Multi-Strategy Product – GlobeNewswire” on September 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hamilton Lane Announces Public Offering of Class A Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hamilton Lane Announces Completion of Class A Common Stock Offering – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE) Prices 2.68M Class A Share Common Offering for Gross Proceeds of Approx. $162.4M – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hamilton Lane launches equity offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.52 million for 14.68 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Bgc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BGCP) stake by 194,773 shares to 1.52M valued at $7.93 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) stake by 5,667 shares and now owns 91,745 shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:MAS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Masco Corporation Common Stock has $5400 highest and $4500 lowest target. $48’s average target is 15.16% above currents $41.68 stock price. Masco Corporation Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 19 by SunTrust. Bank of America maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Wednesday, September 18 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 18 by Robert W. Baird. As per Wednesday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. As per Monday, September 9, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was upgraded by Raymond James.