BidaskScore Downgrades Farmland Partners (AMEX:FPI); Lyrical Asset Management LP Increased Its Tenneco Class A (TEN) Stake

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased Tenneco Inc. Class A (TEN) stake by 1.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lyrical Asset Management Lp acquired 33,207 shares as Tenneco Inc. Class A (TEN)’s stock declined 57.50%. The Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 2.59 million shares with $28.71M value, up from 2.56M last quarter. Tenneco Inc. Class A now has $1.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 1.15M shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 11/04/2018 – Industry Week: Icahn Sells Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 Billion; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $200 MLN TO ICAHN ENTERPRISES’ AMERICAN ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES IF DEAL TERMINATES UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Tenneco Rtgs On Watch Neg Due To Federal-Mogul Acq; 10/04/2018 – Today $IEP reached an agreement to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion. Read more:; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER CONSISTS OF $1.0 BLN TERM LOAN A, $2.4 BLN TERM LOAN B & $1.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Chris Sweeney: #BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire @FederalMogulLLC for $5.4 billion, plans to split into two companies, story per…; 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN IN DEAL VALUED AT $5.4B

Farmland Partners Inc., a real estate company, owns and seeks to acquire farmland located in agricultural markets in North America. The company has market cap of $343.03 million. The Company’s farms are used to grow primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice, and cotton. It has a 47.9 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s farms are also used to grow specialty crops, including almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables, and edible beans.

The stock increased 1.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 280,160 shares traded or 74.00% up from the average. Farmland Partners Inc. (AMEX:FPI) has declined 7.10% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FPI News: 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners Backs FY18 EPS 40c-EPS 44c; 09/05/2018 – Farmland Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $0.000, EST. 5.800C; 13/04/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS PRESIDENT COWAN TO STEP DOWN EFFECTIVE MAY 31; 20/04/2018 – DJ Farmland Partners Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPI); 12/03/2018 Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Appointment of EKS&H LLLP as Company’s Accounting Firm; 20/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Keane Group, Spirit Airlines, Farmland Partners, Arrow Electronics, Semgro; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC FPI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $0.40 TO $0.44; 09/05/2018 – FARMLAND PARTNERS INC – REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE GUIDANCE OF $0.40-0.44 PER SHARE

Among 2 analysts covering Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tenneco has $28 highest and $900 lowest target. $12’s average target is -7.34% below currents $12.95 stock price. Tenneco had 6 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. UBS maintained the shares of TEN in report on Thursday, September 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. $92,600 worth of stock was bought by LETHAM DENNIS J on Wednesday, August 7. $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by Smith Brandon B.. $566,280 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares were bought by Hollar Jason M..

