BidaskScore Downgrades CVD Equipment (CVV); Aqr Capital Management Has Lifted Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Holding

BidaskScore lowered shares of CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) to a Sell rating in a a research note shared with investors and clients on Friday morning. Trading on a $21.44M market cap CVV is going to be interesting to watch today.

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) stake by 29.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aqr Capital Management Llc acquired 344,032 shares as Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)'s stock rose 2.47%. The Aqr Capital Management Llc holds 1.52M shares with $227.50M value, up from 1.18M last quarter. Travelers Companies Inc now has $38.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $148.1. About 749,883 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, makes, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $21.44 million. It operates through three divisions: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.29 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 2 investors sold CVD Equipment Corporation shares while 5 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 940,654 shares or 9.09% less from 1.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lifeplan Grp Incorporated reported 1,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset has 0% invested in CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV). Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 9,181 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has 0% invested in CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV). 5,848 are owned by Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag. Vanguard Grp owns 103,642 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 40,414 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc owns 27,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wynnefield Inc holds 0.27% or 144,794 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) for 582 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) or 339 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 15,700 shares. Renaissance Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV). Awm Investment Com accumulated 259,414 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 0% invested in CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ:CVV) for 20 shares.

