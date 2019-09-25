BidaskScore Downgrades Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI); UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE SCPA ORDINARY (BPPUF) SI Increased By 3.05%

UNIONE DI BANCHE ITALIANE SCPA ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:BPPUF) had an increase of 3.05% in short interest. BPPUF’s SI was 27.96 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.05% from 27.13M shares previously. It closed at $2.5362 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

BidaskScore gave Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) shares a new “Hold” rating in a a note revealed to clients on 25 September.

The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.89. About 185,459 shares traded. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has declined 42.59% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.59% the S&P500. Some Historical BCEI News: 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY GREAGER WILL BE ASSUMING ROLE FROM R. SETH BULLOCK; 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys 3.2% Position in Bonanza Creek; 17/05/2018 – THE MANGROVE PARTNERS MASTER FUND REPORTS A 5.8 PCT STAKE IN BONANZA CREEK ENERGY AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCEI); 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY GREAGER’S APPOINTMENT AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER WILL TAKE EFFECT ON APRIL 11, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Australia Holds Interest Rate as Employment Bonanza Winds Down; 05/04/2018 – Bonanza Creek Energy Names Eric T. Greager CEO; 06/04/2018 – Bonanza Creek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Bonanza Creek Energy Appoints New Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – The Bond Bonanza in ETFs (Video)

Analysts await Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 18.57% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.1 per share. BCEI’s profit will be $35.28 million for 3.49 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.07% negative EPS growth.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $492.94 million. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It has a 2.69 P/E ratio. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas.

More news for Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BPPUF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Intesa: Do Not Dismiss This High-Yielding Bank Too Quickly – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Banco BPM: Deep-Value Restructuring Story With 50% Upside – Seeking Alpha” and published on January 12, 2018 is yet another important article.

Unione di Banche Italiane S.p.A., together with subsidiaries, provides banking services and products for retail, private banking, corporate, and institutional clients in Italy and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.15 billion. The firm operates through Banking, Non-Banking Financial, and Corporate Center divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers various deposit and loan products; and asset management, bancassurance, leasing, and factoring services, as well as online banking services.