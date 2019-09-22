BidaskScore Downgrades BJ`s Restaurants (BJRI); Lone Pine Capital Decreased Mercadolibre (MELI) Holding By $116.60 Million

BJ`s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI)‘s stock was lowered to a Sell by research professionals at BidaskScore. BJRI’s old rating is no longer valid.

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) stake by 28.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lone Pine Capital Llc analyzed 190,833 shares as Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)'s stock rose 28.20%. The Lone Pine Capital Llc holds 476,373 shares with $291.43M value, down from 667,206 last quarter. Mercadolibre Inc now has $27.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $547.97. About 415,405 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. MercadoLibre has $80000 highest and $61500 lowest target. $712.38’s average target is 30.00% above currents $547.97 stock price. MercadoLibre had 14 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 13. The stock of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 10 by BTIG Research. On Thursday, August 8 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7 with “Outperform”. Citigroup upgraded MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) on Thursday, August 8 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,215 for 6849.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

BJÂ’s Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $731.90 million. The Company’s restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, soups, entrees, pastas, sandwiches, salads, and desserts. It has a 16.77 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, the firm owned and operated 195 casual dining restaurants located in the 25 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold BJ's Restaurants, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 19.11 million shares or 15.72% less from 22.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

