BidaskScore Downgrades Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA); Aptose Biosciences Inchares (APTO) Shorts Down By 16.1%

BidaskScore has downgraded Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) stock rating to Sell in a note revealed to clients and investors on Tuesday, 24 September.

Aptose Biosciences Inchares (NASDAQ:APTO) had a decrease of 16.1% in short interest. APTO’s SI was 462,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 16.1% from 551,100 shares previously. With 364,200 avg volume, 1 days are for Aptose Biosciences Inchares (NASDAQ:APTO)’s short sellers to cover APTO’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $2.285. About 289,105 shares traded. Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) has declined 12.80% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.80% the S&P500. Some Historical APTO News: 17/05/2018 – Aptose to Present New CG’806 Data at the 23rd Congress of the European Hematology Association; 28/03/2018 – Aptose Biosciences Establishes New At-the-Market Facility; 10/05/2018 – Aptose Biosciences 1Q EPS 23c; 16/04/2018 – Aptose Presents New Preclinical Data on CG’806 Pan-FLT3/ Pan-BTK Inhibitor at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – APTOSE Enters Into US$20 Million Common Share-Purchase Agreement With Aspire Cap Fund LLC; 07/05/2018 – Aptose Exercises Early Option for CG-806 License From CrystalGenomics; 16/04/2018 – OHSU and Aptose Present New CG’806 Preclinical Data at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – APTOSE BIOSCIENCES- CRYSTALGENOMICS ELIGIBLE FOR REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONE PAYMENTS, AS WELL AS ROYALTIES ON PRODUCT SALES IN LICENSED TERRITORY; 31/05/2018 – APTOSE Enters into US$20 Million Common Share Purchase Agreement with Aspire Capital Fund, LLC; 25/04/2018 – Aptose Biosciences Board of Directors Now Includes Seven Members

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes coatings primarily for the transportation industry. The company has market cap of $7.06 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. It has a 35.46 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment offers various water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment maker dealership body shops.

Analysts await Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, up 40.63% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.32 per share. AXTA’s profit will be $104.97 million for 16.82 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.46% negative EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 604,195 shares traded. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) has declined 1.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.82% the S&P500. Some Historical AXTA News: 09/04/2018 – Axalta lnaugurates New Coating Manufacturing Facility in India; 11/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS – THE 2 UNITS OF CO INCCURED THE $2,430 MLN TERM LOANS IN ORDER TO REFINANCE THEIR EUR 395 MLN TERM LOAN DUE FEB 2023; 20/04/2018 – DJ Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXTA); 09/04/2018 – Axalta Inaugurates New Coating Manufacturing Facility in India; 03/04/2018 – Axalta is First to Offer Online I-CAR Professional Development Program Credit Hours; 28/03/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS – IN ADDITION, PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT, BORROWERS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE TERM LOAN BY $475 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems Sees FY18 Net Sales Growth of 9%-10% As-Reported; 25/04/2018 – Axalta Coating Systems 1Q Rev $1.17B; 25/04/2018 – AXALTA EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS SAYS TWO UNITS OF CO EXPECT TO ENTER INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 1, 2013 – SEC FILING

Among 8 analysts covering Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Common Shares (NYSE:AXTA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Common Shares has $35 highest and $2700 lowest target. $32’s average target is 5.68% above currents $30.28 stock price. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Common Shares had 11 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $35 target in Thursday, June 20 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of AXTA in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. Nomura maintained the shares of AXTA in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2900 target in Friday, July 26 report. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $2700 target in Friday, April 26 report. Credit Suisse maintained Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating.

