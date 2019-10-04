BidaskScore Downgrades Apache (APA); SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GR (SCPAF) Shorts Increased By 187.44%

SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GR (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) had an increase of 187.44% in short interest. SCPAF’s SI was 112,100 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 187.44% from 39,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1121 days are for SHOPPING CENTRES AUSTRALASIA PROPERTY GR (OTCMKTS:SCPAF)’s short sellers to cover SCPAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.73 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

In a a note made public today, BidaskScore lowered shares of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) to a Sell rating.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $256,378 activity. 3,500 shares were bought by Ellis Juliet S, worth $95,407 on Friday, May 24. Shares for $109,131 were bought by LOWE JOHN E. Meyer William Mark had bought 2,000 shares worth $51,840 on Friday, May 31.

Among 6 analysts covering Apache (NYSE:APA), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Apache has $36 highest and $1800 lowest target. $28’s average target is 27.97% above currents $21.88 stock price. Apache had 10 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) rating on Monday, September 23. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $2700 target. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $2900 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, August 26 by Citigroup. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of APA in report on Friday, April 5 with “Market Perform” rating.

The stock decreased 6.38% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 2.17M shares traded. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 46.98% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.98% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 21/05/2018 – Instaclustr Announces Apache Kafka Managed Service; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream Holdings: Apache Will Have Option to Buy Up to 15% of Equity in EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 19/03/2018 – APACHE SAYS ELECTED TO TERMINATE $3.5 BLN & £900 MLN IN COMMITMENTS UNDER 2 SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 APACHE NAMES DAVID PURSELL AS SVP, PLANNING, ENERGY; 06/03/2018 – Apache Pulsar Outperforms Apache Kafka by 2.5x on OpenMessaging Benchmark; 23/04/2018 – Apache’s Dave Pursell to Assume Responsibility for the Corporate Reservoir Engineering Department; 10/05/2018 – Apache Corp. and Noble Energy to Anchor EPIC Crude Oil Pipeline; 14/05/2018 – APACHE MIDSTREAM SIGNS OPTION FOR 50% STAKE IN NGL HEADER; 23/03/2018 – APACHE SEES PRODUCTION IN 1Q OF 2019; 19/03/2018 – APACHE CORP – ON MARCH 14, 2018, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Apache (NYSE:APA) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat: Apache Jumps as Oil Soars – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Small Caps That Are Winning in the Oil Patch – The Motley Fool” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Apache Declares Cash Dividend on Common Shares – GlobeNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apache: What A Drag – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company has market cap of $8.17 billion. It operates onshore and offshore assets primarily in the Permian Basin, the Midcontinent/Gulf Coast, Canada, and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as Egypt and the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, it had total estimated proved reserves of 642 million barrels of crude oil, 192 million barrels of natural gas liquids, and 2.9 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

