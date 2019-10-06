BidaskScore Downgrades Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV); Cintas (CTAS) Shorts Increased By 0.14%

Stock research analysts at BidaskScore’s equity division decreased Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV)‘s stock rating to a “Sell” on Sunday, 6 October.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) had an increase of 0.14% in short interest. CTAS’s SI was 3.07 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.14% from 3.06M shares previously. With 461,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s short sellers to cover CTAS’s short positions. The SI to Cintas Corporation’s float is 3.64%. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $262.86. About 385,553 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold Cintas Corporation shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 16,807 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cambridge Communications stated it has 1,597 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com reported 1,399 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.51% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Ardevora Asset Management Llp owns 178,800 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 187,199 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn holds 17 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 23,665 are owned by Mariner Limited Liability. Ashfield Cap Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 3,301 shares. Leonard Green And Prns L P stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.34% or 28,248 shares in its portfolio. 1St Source Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 868 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.07% or 152,735 shares. 3,090 are held by Hilltop Holdings. 12,080 are held by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation.

Among 6 analysts covering Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cintas Corp has $30000 highest and $20200 lowest target. $253.50’s average target is -3.56% below currents $262.86 stock price. Cintas Corp had 8 analyst reports since June 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, September 25 with “Hold”. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. As per Wednesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CTAS in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, September 25 report. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, September 25 by Robert W. Baird.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Cintas stock soars to near-record high after strong earnings – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cintas Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of College Football on ESPN – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Marathon Petroleum, Synnex, and Cintas Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Morning Note: Peloton (PTON) Pedals Its Way To An IPO – Nasdaq” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Ignites Fire Extinguisher Education in October – Business Wire” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $27.59 billion. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other divisions. It has a 31.22 P/E ratio. The firm rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

More notable recent Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “ACHV: Post Phase II Investor Day – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Highlights Final Phase 2b ORCA-1 Trial Data at SRNT-E 2019 Meetings – StreetInsider.com” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ACHV: SRNT Presentation Next on Agenda – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.78 million. The firm offers Cytisine, a plant alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms. It currently has negative earnings. It has a license agreement with Sopharma AD and University of Bristol.

The stock decreased 3.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 109,518 shares traded. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) has declined 44.72% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.72% the S&P500.

Analysts await Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.22 EPS, up 69.01% or $0.49 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.50 actual EPS reported by Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.00% EPS growth.